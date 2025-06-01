Concert chorale L’Oiseau Lyre – Église romane de Champ-le-Duc Champ-le-Duc, 1 juin 2025 17:00, Champ-le-Duc.

Vosges

Concert chorale L’Oiseau Lyre Église romane de Champ-le-Duc Place de l’Église Champ-le-Duc Vosges

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-01 17:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01 18:30:00

2025-06-01

Depuis plus de quarante ans maintenant, l’Oiseau Lyre rassemble à Pouxeux des passionnés de chant choral. Cette année, ils puisent leur inspiration dans le vaste répertoire de la chanson française des soixante dernières années.

Pour ce concert, l’Oiseau Lyre propose des chants que nous avons tous fredonnés, à redécouvrir dans les arrangements originaux, composés par leur chef de chœur Jean Michel GEHIN.Tout public

Église romane de Champ-le-Duc Place de l’Église

Champ-le-Duc 88600 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 32 26 55 14 ladamedechamp@gmail.com

English :

For over forty years now, the Oiseau Lyre has been bringing together choral singing enthusiasts in Pouxeux. This year, they draw their inspiration from the vast repertoire of French chanson of the last sixty years.

For this concert, l’Oiseau Lyre offers songs we have all hummed, to be rediscovered in the original arrangements, composed by their conductor Jean Michel GEHIN.

German :

Seit nunmehr über vierzig Jahren versammelt L’Oiseau Lyre in Pouxeux leidenschaftliche Chorsängerinnen und -sänger. In diesem Jahr lassen sie sich vom umfangreichen Repertoire des französischen Chansons der letzten 60 Jahre inspirieren.

Für dieses Konzert schlägt L’Oiseau Lyre Lieder vor, die wir alle gesummt haben, und die in den Originalarrangements, die von ihrem Chorleiter Jean Michel GEHIN zusammengestellt wurden, wiederentdeckt werden können.

Italiano :

Da oltre quarant’anni, l’Oiseau Lyre riunisce a Pouxeux gli appassionati di canto corale. Quest’anno si ispira al vasto repertorio della chanson francese degli ultimi sessant’anni.

Per questo concerto, l’Oiseau Lyre propone canzoni che tutti abbiamo canticchiato, da riscoprire negli arrangiamenti originali, composti dal loro direttore Jean Michel GEHIN.

Espanol :

Desde hace más de cuarenta años, el Oiseau Lyre reúne en Pouxeux a los aficionados al canto coral. Este año, se inspiran en el vasto repertorio de la canción francesa de los últimos sesenta años.

Para este concierto, l’Oiseau Lyre propone canciones que todos hemos tarareado, para redescubrirlas en los arreglos originales, compuestos por su director Jean Michel GEHIN.

