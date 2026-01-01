CONCERT CHORALE MUSIQUES EN LIBERTÉ Cazaux-Layrisse
ÉGLISE DU VILLAGE DU HAUT Cazaux-Layrisse Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-01-11 16:00:00
fin : 2026-01-11 17:30:00
2026-01-11
Sous la direction de Carine Pérez.
Libre participation. .
ÉGLISE DU VILLAGE DU HAUT Cazaux-Layrisse 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie carine.perez31110@orange.fr
English :
Under the direction of Carine Pérez.
