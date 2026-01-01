CONCERT CHORALE MUSIQUES EN LIBERTÉ

ÉGLISE DU VILLAGE DU HAUT Cazaux-Layrisse Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-11 16:00:00

fin : 2026-01-11 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-11

Sous la direction de Carine Pérez.

Libre participation. .

ÉGLISE DU VILLAGE DU HAUT Cazaux-Layrisse 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie carine.perez31110@orange.fr

English :

Under the direction of Carine Pérez.

L’événement CONCERT CHORALE MUSIQUES EN LIBERTÉ Cazaux-Layrisse a été mis à jour le 2026-01-07 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE