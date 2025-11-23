CONCERT CHORALE SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret

CONCERT CHORALE SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret samedi 24 janvier 2026.

SALLE DES FÊTES Chemin de la Croisette Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-01-24 20:00:00
2026-01-24

Le nouveau répertoire de chœurs de chorale.
Les Pins enchantés vous présentent leur nouveau répertoire de chants pour la nouvelle année.   .

SALLE DES FÊTES Chemin de la Croisette Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   animations@mairie-pinsjustaret.fr

English :

The new choir repertoire.

German :

Das neue Chorrepertoire für Chöre.

Italiano :

Il nuovo repertorio del coro.

Espanol :

El nuevo repertorio del coro.

