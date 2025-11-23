CONCERT CHORALE SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret
CONCERT CHORALE SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret samedi 24 janvier 2026.
CONCERT CHORALE
SALLE DES FÊTES Chemin de la Croisette Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-01-24 20:00:00
fin : 2026-01-24
2026-01-24
Le nouveau répertoire de chœurs de chorale.
Les Pins enchantés vous présentent leur nouveau répertoire de chants pour la nouvelle année. .
SALLE DES FÊTES Chemin de la Croisette Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie animations@mairie-pinsjustaret.fr
English :
The new choir repertoire.
German :
Das neue Chorrepertoire für Chöre.
Italiano :
Il nuovo repertorio del coro.
Espanol :
El nuevo repertorio del coro.
