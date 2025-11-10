Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Concert Ciao Bella chez Cucinava Châteaurenard

Lundi 10 novembre 2025 à partir de 19h. 15 rue Berthelot Châteaurenard Bouches-du-Rhône

Au programme de cette veille de jour férié Ciao Bella en concert de chansons italiennes, Gnocchi flambés à la grappa dans la meule de Parmegiano Reggiano DOP affiné 22 mois.
À cette occasion nous vous proposerons notre nouvelle carte d’hiver.   .

15 rue Berthelot Châteaurenard 13160 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 90 94 92 15 

