Concert Ciao Bella chez Cucinava Châteaurenard

Lundi 10 novembre 2025 à partir de 19h. 15 rue Berthelot Châteaurenard Bouches-du-Rhône
Début : 2025-11-10 19:00:00
2025-11-10
Au programme de cette veille de jour férié Ciao Bella en concert de chansons italiennes, Gnocchi flambés à la grappa dans la meule de Parmegiano Reggiano DOP affiné 22 mois.
À cette occasion nous vous proposerons notre nouvelle carte d’hiver. .
15 rue Berthelot Châteaurenard 13160 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 90 94 92 15
English :
Ciao Bella concert at Cucinava.
German :
Konzert Ciao Bella bei Cucinava.
Italiano :
Concerto Ciao Bella a Cucinava.
Espanol :
Concierto Ciao Bella en Cucinava.
