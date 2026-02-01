CONCERT CLASSIQUE HOMMAGE À MAURICE RAVEL Sorède

CONCERT CLASSIQUE HOMMAGE À MAURICE RAVEL

32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-02-28 17:00:00

fin : 2026-02-28 19:00:00

2026-02-28

Quatre musiciens de talent Magali Bourgarel, cantatrice ; Angéline Pondepeyre, pianiste ; Martin Brunschwig, violoniste et Christine Mourlevat-Brunschwig violoncelliste, interpréteront quelques-unes des plus belles pages de Maurice Ravel, dont son Trio pour piano, violon et violoncelle, les Cinq mélodies populaires grecques, puis Shéhérazade.

32 Rue du Moulin Cassanyes Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Four talented musicians singer Magali Bourgarel, pianist Angéline Pondepeyre, violinist Martin Brunschwig and cellist Christine Mourlevat-Brunschwig will perform some of Maurice Ravel’s finest works, including his Trio for piano, violin and cello, Cinq mélodies populaires grecques and Shéhérazade.

