Concert Click’n Drums Nancy

Concert Click’n Drums

3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

19

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-14 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Click, poum, clap clap, tchac.

Ils ne tiennent pas en place Et font de la musique avec tout ce qu’ils touchent

Click’n Drums est une histoire sans paroles sur 4 étranges voyageurs. Qui sont-ils ? D’où viennent-ils ? Quels sont les liens entre eux ?

C’est un mystère mais quelques indices apparaissent pendant le spectacle … Un homme à lunettes aux allures de chef, un gaffeur toujours en retard, un dandy un peu niais et un étrange malicieux … Tout le monde veut prendre la place du chef !

Une bataille pour obtenir les précieuses lunettes, symbole de pouvoir, commence. Le spectacle musical va raconter une histoire avec un répertoire dans une interprétation très originale. Tout bouge, court, danse, applaudit, même le public!Tout public

19 .

3 rue Victor Poirel Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 81 98 36

English :

Click, poum, clap clap, tchac.

They can’t stand still and make music with everything they touch

Click?n Drums is a wordless story about 4 strange travelers. Who are they? Where do they come from? What’s the connection between them?

It’s a mystery, but a few clues appear during the show? A man with glasses who looks like a chef, a goofball who’s always late, a dandy who’s a bit of a ninny and a mischievous weirdo? Everyone wants to take the chief’s place!

A battle for the precious glasses, a symbol of power, begins. The musical tells a story with a highly original interpretation of the repertoire. Everything moves, runs, dances, applauds even the audience!

German :

Klick, Puff, Klatsch, Tschak.

Sie halten nicht still Und machen Musik mit allem, was sie berühren

Click?n Drums ist eine Geschichte ohne Worte über vier seltsame Reisende. Wer sind sie? Woher kommen sie? Was sind die Verbindungen zwischen ihnen?

Es ist ein Rätsel, aber einige Hinweise tauchen während der Aufführung auf? Ein Mann mit Brille, der wie ein Chef aussieht, ein Gaffer, der immer zu spät kommt, ein etwas alberner Dandy und ein schelmischer Seltsamer? Jeder will den Platz des Chefs einnehmen!

Ein Kampf um die kostbare Brille, die ein Symbol der Macht ist, beginnt. Das Musical wird eine Geschichte mit einem Repertoire in einer sehr originellen Interpretation erzählen. Alles bewegt sich, rennt, tanzt, applaudiert, sogar das Publikum!

Italiano :

Click, poum, clap clap, tchac.

Non riescono a stare fermi e fanno musica con tutto ciò che toccano

Click?n Drums è una storia senza parole su 4 strani viaggiatori. Chi sono? Da dove vengono? Qual è il legame tra loro?

È un mistero, ma alcuni indizi appaiono durante lo spettacolo Un uomo con gli occhiali che sembra un cuoco, un imbranato che è sempre in ritardo, un dandy che è un po’ un nullatenente e uno strambo e malizioso? Tutti vogliono prendere il posto del capo!

Inizia una battaglia per i preziosi occhiali, simbolo di potere. Il musical racconta una storia con un’interpretazione molto originale del repertorio. Tutto si muove, corre, balla, applaude, anche il pubblico!

Espanol :

Click, poum, clap clap, tchac.

No pueden estarse quietos y hacen música con todo lo que tocan

Click?n Drums es una historia sin palabras sobre 4 extraños viajeros. ¿Quiénes son? ¿De dónde vienen? ¿Cuál es la conexión entre ellos?

Es un misterio, pero durante el espectáculo aparecen algunas pistas? Un hombre con gafas que parece un chef, un bobalicón que siempre llega tarde, un dandi un poco bobalicón y un bicho raro travieso? Todos quieren ocupar el puesto del jefe

Comienza una batalla por las preciadas gafas, símbolo de poder. El musical cuenta una historia con una interpretación muy original del repertorio. Todo se mueve, corre, baila, aplaude, ¡incluso el público!

