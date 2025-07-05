Concert Coline Rio Thionville

Concert Coline Rio

8 place Marie-Louise Thionville Moselle

Dans la lumière feutrée du soir, Coline Rio invite à un voyage intérieur où la chanson française se fait confidence. Sa voix, à la fois fragile et puissante, effleure nos doutes, nos espoirs, et célèbre la beauté de l’instant. Entre grâce et sincérité, chaque note devient une caresse, chaque mot un élan vers la lumière. Un concert comme une étreinte, délicate et inoubliable

Distribution Coline Rio, chant, piano

Laure Magnien, violoncelle, piano, guitare électrique

Lancelot Rio, batterie

Matthieu Epaillard, claviers, synthé basseTout public

8 place Marie-Louise Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 82 25 70 adagio@mairie-thionville.fr

English :

In the muffled evening light, Coline Rio invites us on an inner journey, where French song becomes confidence. Her voice, both fragile and powerful, touches our doubts and hopes, and celebrates the beauty of the moment. Between grace and sincerity, each note becomes a caress, each word an impulse towards the light. A concert like an embrace, delicate and unforgettable

Cast: Coline Rio, vocals, piano

Laure Magnien, cello, piano, electric guitar

Lancelot Rio, drums

Matthieu Epaillard, keyboards, synth bass

German :

Im gedämpften Licht des Abends lädt Coline Rio zu einer inneren Reise ein, auf der das französische Chanson zur Vertraulichkeit wird. Ihre Stimme, zerbrechlich und kraftvoll zugleich, berührt unsere Zweifel, unsere Hoffnungen und feiert die Schönheit des Augenblicks. Zwischen Anmut und Aufrichtigkeit wird jede Note zu einer Liebkosung, jedes Wort zu einem Impuls ins Licht. Ein Konzert wie eine Umarmung, zart und unvergesslich

Besetzung: Coline Rio, Gesang, Klavier

Laure Magnien, Cello, Klavier, E-Gitarre

Lancelot Rio, Schlagzeug

Matthieu Epaillard, Keyboards, Synthesizer-Bass

Italiano :

Nella tenue luce della sera, Coline Rio ci invita a un viaggio interiore in cui la chanson francese diventa fiducia. La sua voce, fragile e potente al tempo stesso, tocca i nostri dubbi e le nostre speranze, e celebra la bellezza del momento. Tra grazia e sincerità, ogni nota diventa una carezza, ogni parola uno slancio verso la luce. Un concerto come un abbraccio, delicato e indimenticabile

Cast: Coline Rio, voce, pianoforte

Laure Magnien, violoncello, pianoforte, chitarra elettrica

Lancelot Rio, batteria

Matthieu Epaillard, tastiere, basso sintetico

Espanol :

A la tenue luz del atardecer, Coline Rio nos invita a un viaje interior en el que la chanson francesa se convierte en confianza. Su voz, a la vez frágil y poderosa, toca nuestras dudas y esperanzas, y celebra la belleza del momento. Entre gracia y sinceridad, cada nota se convierte en una caricia, cada palabra en una carrera hacia la luz. Un concierto como un abrazo, delicado e inolvidable

Elenco: Coline Rio, voz, piano

Laure Magnien, violonchelo, piano, guitarra eléctrica

Lancelot Rio, batería

Matthieu Epaillard, teclados, sintebajo

