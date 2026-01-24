Concert CONCERT & SOUND Andrick Airways + Melting Potes + Selecta Bym Eskifaia Sound System Philosophy Le Concept La Rochelle
Concert CONCERT & SOUND Andrick Airways + Melting Potes + Selecta Bym Eskifaia Sound System Philosophy Le Concept La Rochelle vendredi 6 février 2026.
Concert CONCERT & SOUND Andrick Airways + Melting Potes + Selecta Bym Eskifaia Sound System
Philosophy Le Concept 15 rue Élie Barreau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-06 20:00:00
fin : 2026-02-06 02:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-06
Sabine et Gildas lancent la première édition du format CONCERT & SOUND, un nouveau rendez-vous musical à La Rochelle, mêlant live acoustique, vibes reggae, ambiance sound system et convivialité.
.
Philosophy Le Concept 15 rue Élie Barreau La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 33 06 97 39
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert CONCERT & SOUND Andrick Airways + Melting Potes + Selecta Bym Eskifaia Sound System
Sabine and Gildas launch the first edition of the CONCERT & SOUND format, a new musical rendez-vous in La Rochelle, combining live acoustics, reggae vibes, sound system ambience and conviviality.
L’événement Concert CONCERT & SOUND Andrick Airways + Melting Potes + Selecta Bym Eskifaia Sound System La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-01-24 par Nous La Rochelle