Concert CONCERT & SOUND Andrick Airways + Melting Potes + Selecta Bym Eskifaia Sound System Philosophy Le Concept La Rochelle

Concert CONCERT & SOUND Andrick Airways + Melting Potes + Selecta Bym Eskifaia Sound System

Philosophy Le Concept 15 rue Élie Barreau La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-06 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-06 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-06

Sabine et Gildas lancent la première édition du format CONCERT & SOUND, un nouveau rendez-vous musical à La Rochelle, mêlant live acoustique, vibes reggae, ambiance sound system et convivialité.

.

Philosophy Le Concept 15 rue Élie Barreau La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 33 06 97 39

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert CONCERT & SOUND Andrick Airways + Melting Potes + Selecta Bym Eskifaia Sound System

Sabine and Gildas launch the first edition of the CONCERT & SOUND format, a new musical rendez-vous in La Rochelle, combining live acoustics, reggae vibes, sound system ambience and conviviality.

L’événement Concert CONCERT & SOUND Andrick Airways + Melting Potes + Selecta Bym Eskifaia Sound System La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-01-24 par Nous La Rochelle