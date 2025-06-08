Concert Constellation Vansteene – L’Epicerie Générale Plogoff, 8 juin 2025 18:00, Plogoff.
Finistère
Concert Constellation Vansteene L'Epicerie Générale 17 bis rue pierre brossolette Plogoff Finistère
Début : 2025-06-08 18:00:00
Concert jazz Constellation Vansteene à 18h le dimanche 08 juin. .
L’Epicerie Générale 17 bis rue pierre brossolette
Plogoff 29770 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 76 14 89
