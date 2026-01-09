Concert ‘Cool Big Band’ théâtre Lunéville

Concert ‘Cool Big Band’

théâtre 37 rue de Lorraine Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif :

Date :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-01 16:00:00

fin : 2026-02-01

Organisé par le Zonta club de Lunéville au profit des actions en faveur des femmes

Billets en vente en ligne avec Helloasso ou en vente sur place au théâtre le vendredi 30 janvier de 14h à 17h et le dimanche 1er février à partir de 14h avant la représentation à 16h. Entrée 15 €.Tout public

théâtre 37 rue de Lorraine Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 08 23 00 12 zontaluneville1@gmail.com

English :

Organized by the Zonta club de Lunéville in aid of women’s causes

Tickets on sale online with Helloasso or on sale at the theater on Friday January 30 from 2pm to 5pm and on Sunday February 1 from 2pm before the performance at 4pm. Admission 15?

