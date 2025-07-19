Concert Cordes et Âmes Le Bourg L’Hôme-Chamondot

Concert Cordes et Âmes Le Bourg L’Hôme-Chamondot samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Concert Cordes et Âmes

Le Bourg Eglise de l’Hôme-Chamondot L’Hôme-Chamondot Orne

Début : 2025-07-19 20:00:00

Vivane Bruneau-Shen, grâce à ses talents de très grande pianiste et de remarquable interprète au Guzheng (cithare chinoise), nous emmènera à la découverte de musiques traditionnelles de Mongolie et de Chine.

Elle formera avec Bouzhigmaa Santaro, rare interprète en France, d’œuvres au Morin Khuur, un duo exceptionnel.

Exceptionnel concert au piano Guzheng et Morin Khuur (magnifique instrument dit « vièle à tête de cheval » à la sonorité chaude et profonde, né dans les steppes de Mongolie) et Guzheng (cithare chinoise).

Une belle découverte pour faire rêver et voyager.

Libre Participation

Le Bourg Eglise de l’Hôme-Chamondot L’Hôme-Chamondot 61290 Orne Normandie +33 6 50 44 30 68

English : Concert Cordes et Âmes

Vivane Bruneau-Shen, with her talents as a great pianist and remarkable performer on the Guzheng (Chinese zither), will take us on a journey of discovery of traditional music from Mongolia and China.

She and Bouzhigmaa Santaro, a rare performer in France of works on the Morin Khuur, form an exceptional duo.

Exceptional piano concert Guzheng and Morin Khuur (magnificent instrument known as the « horse-headed fiddle », with its warm, deep sound, born on the steppes of Mongolia) and Guzheng (Chinese zither).

A wonderful discovery to make you dream and travel.

Free participation

German :

Vivane Bruneau-Shen wird uns dank ihrer Talente als sehr gute Pianistin und als bemerkenswerte Interpretin auf der Guzheng (chinesische Zither) auf eine Entdeckungsreise durch die traditionelle Musik der Mongolei und Chinas mitnehmen.

Sie wird mit Bouzhigmaa Santaro, einer in Frankreich seltenen Interpretin von Werken auf der Morin Khuur, ein außergewöhnliches Duo bilden.

Außergewöhnliches Klavierkonzert Guzheng und Morin Khuur (ein wunderschönes Instrument, das als « Pferdekopfgeige » bezeichnet wird, mit einem warmen und tiefen Klang, das in den Steppen der Mongolei entstanden ist) und Guzheng (chinesische Zither).

Eine schöne Entdeckung, die zum Träumen und Reisen anregt.

Freie Teilnahme

Italiano :

Vivane Bruneau-Shen, con il suo talento di grande pianista e notevole interprete del Guzheng (cetra cinese), ci accompagnerà in un viaggio alla scoperta della musica tradizionale della Mongolia e della Cina.

Lei e Bouzhigmaa Santaro, rara interprete in Francia di opere sul Morin Khuur, formeranno un duo eccezionale.

Eccezionale concerto per pianoforte Guzheng e Morin Khuur (magnifico strumento conosciuto come « violino a testa di cavallo », dal suono caldo e profondo, nato nelle steppe della Mongolia) e Guzheng (cetra cinese).

Una scoperta meravigliosa per farvi sognare e viaggiare.

Partecipazione gratuita

Espanol :

Vivane Bruneau-Shen, con su talento de gran pianista y notable intérprete del Guzheng (cítara china), nos llevará a descubrir la música tradicional de Mongolia y China.

Ella y Bouzhigmaa Santaro, intérprete poco común en Francia de obras en el Morin Khuur, formarán un dúo excepcional.

Concierto excepcional de piano Guzheng y Morin Khuur (magnífico instrumento conocido como « violín con cabeza de caballo », de sonido cálido y profundo, nacido en las estepas de Mongolia) y Guzheng (cítara china).

Un maravilloso descubrimiento que le hará soñar y viajar.

Asistencia gratuita

