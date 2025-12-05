Concert Core corsu au profit du Téléthon Le Fouilloux

Concert Core corsu au profit du Téléthon

eglise Le Fouilloux Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-05 20:30:00

A l’occasion du Téléthon, chants par une chorale corse Core corsu à l’église du fouilloux le vendredi à 20h30, le samedi 6 décembre à partir de 14h rendez-vous à la salle polyvalente de l’école du Fouilloux au profit du Téléthon.

eglise Le Fouilloux 17270 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine cdf.lefouilloux@gmail.com

English :

On the occasion of the Telethon, a Corsican choir Core corsu will be singing in the church of Le Fouilloux on Friday at 8:30 pm, and on Saturday December 6 from 2 pm in the multi-purpose room of the school of Le Fouilloux for the benefit of the Telethon.

German :

Anlässlich des Telethon singt ein korsischer Chor Core corsu in der Kirche von Le Fouilloux am Freitag um 20:30 Uhr. Am Samstag, dem 6. Dezember, treffen wir uns ab 14 Uhr im Mehrzweckraum der Schule von Le Fouilloux, um für den Telethon zu spenden.

Italiano :

In occasione di Telethon, il coro corso Core corsu canterà nella chiesa di Le Fouilloux venerdì alle 20.30 e sabato 6 dicembre dalle 14.00 sarà presente nella sala polivalente della scuola di Le Fouilloux per raccogliere fondi per Telethon.

Espanol :

Con motivo del Teletón, el coro corso Core corsu cantará en la iglesia de Le Fouilloux el viernes a las 20.30 horas, y el sábado 6 de diciembre, a partir de las 14.00 horas, estaremos en la sala polivalente de la escuela de Le Fouilloux para recaudar fondos para el Teletón.

