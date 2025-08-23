CONCERT COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout
CONCERT COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout samedi 23 août 2025.
CONCERT COUNTRY
Vergne redonde La Salvetat-sur-Agout Hérault
Début : 2025-08-23
fin : 2025-08-23
2025-08-23
Préparez vos chapeaux, sortez les santiags , une soirée 100% country vous attend.
Ambiance chaleureuse, rythmes entraînants et grands classiques du genre…
Venez vibrer au son des guitares et de la country Made in USA , par GREG STOVALL
Vergne redonde La Salvetat-sur-Agout 34330 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 61 95 43 01 ranchduhautlanguedoc@gmail.com
English :
Get your hats ready, break out the cowboy boots, an evening of 100% country music awaits you.
A warm atmosphere, lively rhythms and great classics of the genre?
Come and vibrate to the sound of guitars and country music Made in USA , by GREG STOVALL
German :
Bereiten Sie Ihre Hüte vor, holen Sie Ihre Santiags heraus, ein 100%iger Country-Abend erwartet Sie.
Eine herzliche Atmosphäre, mitreißende Rhythmen und große Klassiker des Genres?
Lassen Sie sich von den Gitarrenklängen und der Countrymusik Made in USA von GREG STOVALL mitreißen
Italiano :
Preparate cappelli e stivali per una serata di musica 100% country.
Un’atmosfera calda, ritmi vivaci e i grandi classici del genere?
Venite a emozionarvi al suono delle chitarre e della musica country Made in USA, di GREG STOVALL
Espanol :
Prepare sus sombreros y botas para una velada de música 100% country.
Un ambiente cálido, ritmos animados y los grandes clásicos del género?
Ven y emociónate con el sonido de las guitarras y la música country Made in the USA , por GREG STOVALL
L’événement CONCERT COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par 34 ADT34