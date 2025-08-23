CONCERT COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout

CONCERT COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout samedi 23 août 2025.

CONCERT COUNTRY

Vergne redonde La Salvetat-sur-Agout Hérault

Début : 2025-08-23

fin : 2025-08-23

2025-08-23

Préparez vos chapeaux, sortez les santiags , une soirée 100% country vous attend.

Ambiance chaleureuse, rythmes entraînants et grands classiques du genre…

Venez vibrer au son des guitares et de la country Made in USA , par GREG STOVALL

.

Vergne redonde La Salvetat-sur-Agout 34330 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 61 95 43 01 ranchduhautlanguedoc@gmail.com

English :

Get your hats ready, break out the cowboy boots, an evening of 100% country music awaits you.

A warm atmosphere, lively rhythms and great classics of the genre?

Come and vibrate to the sound of guitars and country music Made in USA , by GREG STOVALL

German :

Bereiten Sie Ihre Hüte vor, holen Sie Ihre Santiags heraus, ein 100%iger Country-Abend erwartet Sie.

Eine herzliche Atmosphäre, mitreißende Rhythmen und große Klassiker des Genres?

Lassen Sie sich von den Gitarrenklängen und der Countrymusik Made in USA von GREG STOVALL mitreißen

Italiano :

Preparate cappelli e stivali per una serata di musica 100% country.

Un’atmosfera calda, ritmi vivaci e i grandi classici del genere?

Venite a emozionarvi al suono delle chitarre e della musica country Made in USA, di GREG STOVALL

Espanol :

Prepare sus sombreros y botas para una velada de música 100% country.

Un ambiente cálido, ritmos animados y los grandes clásicos del género?

Ven y emociónate con el sonido de las guitarras y la música country Made in the USA , por GREG STOVALL

L’événement CONCERT COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par 34 ADT34