Concert Daniel guichard Ateliers magiques de Dani Lary Barbières

Ateliers magiques de Dani Lary 20 Grande Rue Barbières Drôme
Tarif : 39.2 – 39.2 – 65 EUR
selon l’emplacement
Début : 2025-11-22 15:30:00
2025-11-22
Daniel Guichard l’authentique chanteur populaire a accompagné plusieurs générations….
Ateliers magiques de Dani Lary 20 Grande Rue Barbières 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 28 72
English :
Daniel Guichard the authentic popular singer has accompanied several generations….
German :
Daniel Guichard der authentische Volkssänger begleitete mehrere Generationen….
Italiano :
Daniel Guichard, autentico cantante popolare, ha accompagnato diverse generazioni….
Espanol :
Daniel Guichard, auténtico cantante popular, ha acompañado a varias generaciones….
