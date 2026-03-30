Concert David Walters + K.O.G Sound System + Ludivine Issambourg Trio La Sirène La Rochelle
Concert David Walters + K.O.G Sound System + Ludivine Issambourg Trio La Sirène La Rochelle mercredi 22 juillet 2026.
Concert David Walters + K.O.G Sound System + Ludivine Issambourg Trio
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22
Date(s) :
2026-07-22
La dernière soirée de la saison 2025/2026 à La Sirène mettra en avant 3 artistes signés sur l’excellent label Heavenly Sweetness (Guts, Kepa, Celia Wa, Laurent Bardainne…).
.
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The final evening of the 2025/2026 season at La Sirène will feature 3 artists signed to the excellent Heavenly Sweetness label (Guts, Kepa, Celia Wa, Laurent Bardainne…).
L’événement Concert David Walters + K.O.G Sound System + Ludivine Issambourg Trio La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par Nous La Rochelle
À voir aussi à La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime)
- Festival ZERØ1 La Rochelle 30 mars 2026
- STEPH STRINGS 1ERE PARTIE – LA SIRENE – Espace Musiques Actuelles La Rochelle 31 mars 2026
- STEPH STRINGS + 1ÈRE PARTIE La Sirène La Rochelle 31 mars 2026
- Exposition Djulijan de La Crouée La Nuit du photographe Hôtel Le Champlain La Rochelle 1 avril 2026
- Exposition Tout un Art Maison de la Charente-Maritme La Rochelle 1 avril 2026