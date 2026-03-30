Concert David Walters + K.O.G Sound System + Ludivine Issambourg Trio La Sirène La Rochelle

Concert David Walters + K.O.G Sound System + Ludivine Issambourg Trio

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

La dernière soirée de la saison 2025/2026 à La Sirène mettra en avant 3 artistes signés sur l’excellent label Heavenly Sweetness (Guts, Kepa, Celia Wa, Laurent Bardainne…).

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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr

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English :

The final evening of the 2025/2026 season at La Sirène will feature 3 artists signed to the excellent Heavenly Sweetness label (Guts, Kepa, Celia Wa, Laurent Bardainne…).

L’événement Concert David Walters + K.O.G Sound System + Ludivine Issambourg Trio La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par Nous La Rochelle