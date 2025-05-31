CONCERT – Place Saint Vincent Dax, 31 mai 2025 20:30, Dax.

CONCERT  Place Saint Vincent Eglise st Vincent de Xaintes Dax

Gratuit

Début : 2025-05-31 20:30:00
Par le choeur Ermend bonnal. Programme diversifié du classique au Religieux et Comédie musicale .
35 choristes dirigés par Tatiana Panina accompagné au piano par Lorin Reymondet.   .

Place Saint Vincent Eglise st Vincent de Xaintes
Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 71 23 21 67  ermendbonnal1969@gmail.com

