CONCERT – Place Saint Vincent Dax, 31 mai 2025 20:30, Dax.
CONCERT Place Saint Vincent Eglise st Vincent de Xaintes Dax Landes
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2025-05-31 20:30:00
fin : 2025-05-31
2025-05-31
Par le choeur Ermend bonnal. Programme diversifié du classique au Religieux et Comédie musicale .
35 choristes dirigés par Tatiana Panina accompagné au piano par Lorin Reymondet. .
Place Saint Vincent Eglise st Vincent de Xaintes
Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 71 23 21 67 ermendbonnal1969@gmail.com
