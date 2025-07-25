Concert Place Roger Ducos Dax

Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale Dax Landes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Le choeur de femmes Fasilacante invite en concert le choeur d’hommes du Cercle Choral Dacquois,   .

Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 91 00 27  pascale.maurey@wanadoo.fr

