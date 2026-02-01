Concert DD Rey + Delicious T + Tangerine Mist Artopie Meisenthal
Concert DD Rey + Delicious T + Tangerine Mist
Artopie 6 rue de la Poste Meisenthal Moselle
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-02-21 20:00:00
fin : 2026-02-21 01:30:00
La Pie Qui Braille, branche musicale d’Artopie, à le plaisir d’annoncer la reprise des concerts pour 2026 !
Ca va commencer très fort avec trois groupes exceptionnels réunis pour la soirée du 21 février.
DDRey, Delicious T et Tangerine Mist viendrons faire vibrer les murs du théâtre d’Artopie !
Artopie 6 rue de la Poste Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 94 15 artopie@gmail.com
English :
La Pie Qui Braille, the musical branch of Artopie, is pleased to announce the resumption of concerts for 2026!
We’re off to a great start with three exceptional bands on the evening of February 21.
DDRey, Delicious T and Tangerine Mist will be rocking the walls of the Artopie theater!
Free admission
