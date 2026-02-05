CONCERT DE CHAMBRE THÉBAÏDE DES ARTS Saint-André

CONCERT DE CHAMBRE THÉBAÏDE DES ARTS

Allée de la Liberté Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-03-07 17:00:00

fin : 2026-03-07 20:30:00

2026-03-07

Un voyage musical et théâtral dans la relation tourmentée entre deux grandes figures féminines du XIXe siècle George Sand et Marie d’Agoult, incarnées avec intensité par deux artistes complices.

A musical and theatrical journey into the tormented relationship between two great female figures of the 19th century: George Sand and Marie d?Agoult, embodied with intensity by two complicit artists.

