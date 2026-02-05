CONCERT DE CHAMBRE THÉBAÏDE DES ARTS Saint-André
CONCERT DE CHAMBRE THÉBAÏDE DES ARTS Saint-André samedi 7 mars 2026.
CONCERT DE CHAMBRE THÉBAÏDE DES ARTS
Allée de la Liberté Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-07 17:00:00
fin : 2026-03-07 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-07
Un voyage musical et théâtral dans la relation tourmentée entre deux grandes figures féminines du XIXe siècle George Sand et Marie d’Agoult, incarnées avec intensité par deux artistes complices.
.
Allée de la Liberté Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
A musical and theatrical journey into the tormented relationship between two great female figures of the 19th century: George Sand and Marie d?Agoult, embodied with intensity by two complicit artists.
L’événement CONCERT DE CHAMBRE THÉBAÏDE DES ARTS Saint-André a été mis à jour le 2026-02-05 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE