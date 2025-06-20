Concert de chorales à la Chapelle Royale – Rodez 20 juin 2025 07:00
Aveyron
Concert de chorales à la Chapelle Royale Place du Maréchal Foch Rodez Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2025-06-20
fin : 2025-06-20
Date(s) :
2025-06-20
Le Rotary Rodez Espalion Rotary Rodez Espalion vous invite à une parenthèse musicale haute en couleurs à la Chapelle Royale, en plein cœur de Rodez !
Au programme, 3 chorales locales :
Bulle d’Air
Accroche chœurs
Ensemble Vocal des Quatre Saisons
Ce concert est au profit de l’Association Sacado, qui apporte un soutien précieux aux jeunes hospitalisés à Rodez.
Participation libre. .
Place du Maréchal Foch
Rodez 12000 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 73 80 30
English :
Rotary Rodez Espalion Rotary Rodez Espalion invites you to a colorful musical interlude at the Chapelle Royale, right in the heart of Rodez!
German :
Rotary Rodez Espalion Rotary Rodez Espalion lädt Sie zu einem bunten Musikprogramm in der Chapelle Royale im Herzen von Rodez ein!
Italiano :
Rotary Rodez Espalion Il Rotary Rodez Espalion vi invita a un colorato intermezzo musicale nella Chapelle Royale, proprio nel cuore di Rodez!
Espanol :
Rotary Rodez Espalion Rotary Rodez Espalion le invita a un colorido interludio musical en la Chapelle Royale, ¡en pleno centro de Rodez!
L’événement Concert de chorales à la Chapelle Royale Rodez a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)