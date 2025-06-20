Concert de chorales à la Chapelle Royale – Rodez 20 juin 2025 07:00

Aveyron

Concert de chorales à la Chapelle Royale Place du Maréchal Foch Rodez Aveyron

Début : Vendredi 2025-06-20

fin : 2025-06-20

2025-06-20

Le Rotary Rodez Espalion Rotary Rodez Espalion vous invite à une parenthèse musicale haute en couleurs à la Chapelle Royale, en plein cœur de Rodez !

Au programme, 3 chorales locales :

Bulle d’Air

Accroche chœurs

Ensemble Vocal des Quatre Saisons

Ce concert est au profit de l’Association Sacado, qui apporte un soutien précieux aux jeunes hospitalisés à Rodez.

Participation libre. .

Place du Maréchal Foch

Rodez 12000 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 73 80 30

English :

Rotary Rodez Espalion Rotary Rodez Espalion invites you to a colorful musical interlude at the Chapelle Royale, right in the heart of Rodez!

German :

Rotary Rodez Espalion Rotary Rodez Espalion lädt Sie zu einem bunten Musikprogramm in der Chapelle Royale im Herzen von Rodez ein!

Italiano :

Rotary Rodez Espalion Il Rotary Rodez Espalion vi invita a un colorato intermezzo musicale nella Chapelle Royale, proprio nel cuore di Rodez!

Espanol :

Rotary Rodez Espalion Rotary Rodez Espalion le invita a un colorido interludio musical en la Chapelle Royale, ¡en pleno centro de Rodez!

