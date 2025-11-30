Concert de cornemuse Bagad Kiz Avel Bergheim

Concert de cornemuse Bagad Kiz Avel

Place du Dr Pierre Walter Bergheim Haut-Rhin

Début : Dimanche 2025-11-30 11:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 17:00:00

2025-11-30

Le Bagad Kiz Avel fait résonner les cornemuses au marché de Noël de Bergheim.

Un concert vibrant mêlant tradition bretonne et esprit de Noël.

Place du Dr Pierre Walter Bergheim 68750 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 73 23 23

English :

Bagad Kiz Avel brings the bagpipes to the Bergheim Christmas market.

A vibrant concert combining Breton tradition and Christmas spirit.

German :

Die Bagad Kiz Avel lässt auf dem Weihnachtsmarkt in Bergheim die Dudelsäcke erklingen.

Ein vibrierendes Konzert, das bretonische Tradition und Weihnachtsstimmung miteinander verbindet.

Italiano :

Bagad Kiz Avel porta le cornamuse al mercatino di Natale di Bergheim.

Un concerto vibrante che unisce tradizione bretone e spirito natalizio.

Espanol :

Bagad Kiz Avel trae la gaita al mercado navideño de Bergheim.

Un concierto vibrante que combina tradición bretona y espíritu navideño.

