CONCERT DE DJ BLZ À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES Station de Luchon-Superbagnères Saint-Aventin jeudi 5 mars 2026.
Station de Luchon-Superbagnères LA CHAPELLE Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-03-05 17:00:00
fin : 2026-03-05
2026-03-05
Funky disco world.
Profitez de la télécabine Luchon-Superbagnères est ouverte jusqu’à 23h.
Concert après-ski. .
Station de Luchon-Superbagnères LA CHAPELLE Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 55 89
Funky disco world.
The Luchon-Superbagnères gondola is open until 11pm.
L’événement CONCERT DE DJ BLZ À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-02-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE