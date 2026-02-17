CONCERT DE DJ BLZ À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES Station de Luchon-Superbagnères Saint-Aventin

CONCERT DE DJ BLZ À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES

Station de Luchon-Superbagnères LA CHAPELLE Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-03-05 17:00:00

fin : 2026-03-05

2026-03-05

Funky disco world.

Profitez de la télécabine Luchon-Superbagnères est ouverte jusqu’à 23h.

Concert après-ski. .

Station de Luchon-Superbagnères LA CHAPELLE Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 55 89

English :

Funky disco world.

The Luchon-Superbagnères gondola is open until 11pm.

L’événement CONCERT DE DJ BLZ À LA CHAPELLE SUPERBAGNÈRES Saint-Aventin a été mis à jour le 2026-02-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE