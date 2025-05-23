CONCERT DE DR UK AND THE LADY – Le Château Bezins-Garraux, 23 mai 2025 20:30, Bezins-Garraux.

Début : 2025-05-23 20:30:00

fin : 2025-05-23 23:30:00

2025-05-23

Venez chanter et danser avec nous.

Reprises de Oasis, Axel Bauer, Bashung, Bowie, Thieffaine, Rolling Stones, Lavillier, Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers et beaucoup plus.

Possibilité de restauration sur place. .

English :

Come and sing and dance with us.

German :

Kommen Sie und singen und tanzen Sie mit uns.

Italiano :

Venite a cantare e a ballare con noi.

Espanol :

Ven a cantar y bailar con nosotros.

