Concert de Fanny Roz Villefranche-de-Rouergue
Concert de Fanny Roz Villefranche-de-Rouergue dimanche 5 octobre 2025.
Concert de Fanny Roz
4 rue Belle Isle Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
Date :
Début : Dimanche 2025-10-05
fin : 2025-10-05
Date(s) :
2025-10-05
Chansons à texte à la harpe rebelle.
4 rue Belle Isle Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 52 56 10 88 laconciergedanslescalier@gmail.com
English :
Text songs with a rebel harp.
German :
Lieder mit Text auf der rebellischen Harfe.
Italiano :
Canzoni di testo con un’arpa ribelle.
Espanol :
Canciones de texto con arpa rebelde.
L’événement Concert de Fanny Roz Villefranche-de-Rouergue a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)