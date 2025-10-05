Concert de Fanny Roz Villefranche-de-Rouergue

Concert de Fanny Roz Villefranche-de-Rouergue dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

4 rue Belle Isle Villefranche-de-Rouergue Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Début : Dimanche 2025-10-05
fin : 2025-10-05

2025-10-05

Chansons à texte à la harpe rebelle.
4 rue Belle Isle Villefranche-de-Rouergue 12200 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 52 56 10 88  laconciergedanslescalier@gmail.com

Text songs with a rebel harp.

Lieder mit Text auf der rebellischen Harfe.

Canzoni di testo con un’arpa ribelle.

Canciones de texto con arpa rebelde.

L’événement Concert de Fanny Roz Villefranche-de-Rouergue a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)