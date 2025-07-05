Concert de Gospel à l’église de Sainte Eulalie d’Olt Espalion 5 juillet 2025 07:00
Aveyron
Concert de Gospel à l’église de Sainte Eulalie d’Olt Espalion Aveyron
Le groupe de Gospel Song vous propose un concert de Gospel samedi 5 juillet !
Rendez-vous à l’église de Ste Eulalie d’Olt à 20h30.
Tarif 6 € sans réservation 6 .
Espalion 12500 Aveyron Occitanie gospelsong.espalion@gmail.com
English :
The Gospel Song group presents a Gospel concert on Saturday, July 5!
German :
Die Gospelgruppe Song bietet Ihnen am Samstag, den 5. Juli ein Gospelkonzert!
Italiano :
Sabato 5 luglio Gospel Song si esibirà in un concerto gospel!
Espanol :
Gospel Song ofrecerá un concierto de gospel el sábado 5 de julio
