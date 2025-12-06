Concert de Gospel Place de l’Eglise Neuville-sur-Sarthe

Concert de Gospel Place de l'Eglise Neuville-sur-Sarthe samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Place de l’Eglise Eglise Notre Dame Neuville-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-12-06 20:00:00
2025-12-06

Concert The Gospel Band
Place de l'Eglise Eglise Notre Dame Neuville-sur-Sarthe 72190 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 25 30 97 

English :

Concert by The Gospel Band

German :

Konzert The Gospel Band

Italiano :

Concerto della Gospel Band

Espanol :

Concierto de The Gospel Band

L'événement Concert de Gospel Neuville-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2025-11-22 par OT Maine Coeur de Sarthe