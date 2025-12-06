Concert de Gospel Place de l’Eglise Neuville-sur-Sarthe
Concert de Gospel Place de l'Eglise Neuville-sur-Sarthe samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Concert de Gospel
Place de l'Eglise Eglise Notre Dame Neuville-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Début : 2025-12-06 20:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-06
Concert The Gospel Band
Concert The Gospel Band .
Place de l'Eglise Eglise Notre Dame Neuville-sur-Sarthe 72190 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 25 30 97
English :
Concert by The Gospel Band
German :
Konzert The Gospel Band
Italiano :
Concerto della Gospel Band
Espanol :
Concierto de The Gospel Band
L'événement Concert de Gospel Neuville-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2025-11-22 par OT Maine Coeur de Sarthe