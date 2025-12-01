Concert de Gospel Wissembourg
Concert de Gospel Wissembourg samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Concert de Gospel
Place Martin Bucer Wissembourg Bas-Rhin
Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids sous la direction de Catherine Krieger vous proposera un concert de Noël exceptionnel !
Place Martin Bucer Wissembourg 67160 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 94 00 52 saintjean.wissembourg@gmail.com
English :
Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids, under the direction of Catherine Krieger, present an exceptional Christmas concert!
German :
Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids unter der Leitung von Catherine Krieger wird Ihnen ein außergewöhnliches Weihnachtskonzert bieten!
Italiano :
I Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids, diretti da Catherine Krieger, vi offriranno un eccezionale concerto di Natale!
Espanol :
Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids, dirigidos por Catherine Krieger, ofrecerán un excepcional concierto de Navidad
