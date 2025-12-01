Concert de Gospel Wissembourg

Concert de Gospel Wissembourg samedi 13 décembre 2025.

Concert de Gospel

Place Martin Bucer Wissembourg Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-12-13 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids sous la direction de Catherine Krieger vous proposera un concert de Noël exceptionnel !

Place Martin Bucer Wissembourg 67160 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 94 00 52 saintjean.wissembourg@gmail.com

English :

Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids, under the direction of Catherine Krieger, present an exceptional Christmas concert!

German :

Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids unter der Leitung von Catherine Krieger wird Ihnen ein außergewöhnliches Weihnachtskonzert bieten!

Italiano :

I Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids, diretti da Catherine Krieger, vi offriranno un eccezionale concerto di Natale!

Espanol :

Rainbow Gospel Singers & Kids, dirigidos por Catherine Krieger, ofrecerán un excepcional concierto de Navidad

