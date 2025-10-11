Concert de Gospels et Negro Spirituals par l’Ensemble ARPADOR Le Tronquay

Concert de Gospels et Negro Spirituals par l’Ensemble ARPADOR

Eglise du Tronquay Le Tronquay Calvados

Début : 2025-10-11 18:00:00

2025-10-11

La commune du Tronquay et l’ADTLB vous invitent à un concert donné par l’Ensemble de Gospels ARPADOR, dirigé par sa fondatrice Isabelle HANOUT.

L’ensemble vocal ARPADOR est une chorale d’une cinquantaine de chanteurs, créée à Caen en 1992.

Ce concert sera consacré à des Gospels et Negro Spirituals, ces chants religieux traditionnels américains, pour lesquels ARPADOR a suivi de nombreux stages auprès de la célèbre chanteuse et organiste américaine Rhoda SCOTT.

Le rythme, la joie communicative d’ARPADOR ont fait toute sa réputation. Une soirée pleine de joie vous attend donc !

Concert réalisé avec le soutien d’Isigny Omaha Intercom.

Gratuit Libre participation .

Eglise du Tronquay Le Tronquay 14490 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 22 17 44 adtlb@orange.fr

English : Concert de Gospels et Negro Spirituals par l’Ensemble ARPADOR

The commune of Le Tronquay and the ADTLB invite you to a concert by the Gospels Ensemble ARPADOR, directed by its founder Isabelle HANOUT.

German : Concert de Gospels et Negro Spirituals par l’Ensemble ARPADOR

Die Gemeinde Le Tronquay und die ADTLB laden Sie zu einem Konzert des Gospel-Ensembles ARPADOR ein, das von seiner Gründerin Isabelle HANOUT geleitet wird.

Italiano :

Il comune di Le Tronquay e l’ADTLB vi invitano a un concerto dell’ARPADOR Gospel Ensemble, diretto dalla sua fondatrice Isabelle HANOUT.

Espanol :

La comuna de Le Tronquay y la ADTLB le invitan a un concierto del grupo ARPADOR Gospel Ensemble, dirigido por su fundadora Isabelle HANOUT.

