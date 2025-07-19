CONCERT « DE HAARLEM (PAYS-BAS) À LANGRES Marcilly-en-Bassigny
CONCERT « DE HAARLEM (PAYS-BAS) À LANGRES
La Chapelle de Presles Marcilly-en-Bassigny Haute-Marne
Tout public
La Chorale Étudiante de Haarlem dirigé par Reyer Ploeg présente un concert a capella gratuit
Avec des compositeurs français, belges et néerlandais, de la Renaissance à nos jours:
– Claude Debussy
– Josquin des Prez
– Orlando di Lasso
– Herman Strategier
– Albert de Klerk
et bien d’autres encore! .
La Chapelle de Presles Marcilly-en-Bassigny 52360 Haute-Marne Grand Est gwan.brandhorst@gmail.com
