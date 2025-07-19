CONCERT « DE HAARLEM (PAYS-BAS) À LANGRES Marcilly-en-Bassigny

CONCERT "DE HAARLEM (PAYS-BAS) À LANGRES

CONCERT « DE HAARLEM (PAYS-BAS) À LANGRES Marcilly-en-Bassigny samedi 19 juillet 2025.

CONCERT « DE HAARLEM (PAYS-BAS) À LANGRES

La Chapelle de Presles Marcilly-en-Bassigny Haute-Marne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit
Entrée libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-19
fin : 2025-07-19

Date(s) :
2025-07-19

Tout public
La Chorale Étudiante de Haarlem dirigé par Reyer Ploeg présente un concert a capella gratuit
Avec des compositeurs français, belges et néerlandais, de la Renaissance à nos jours:
– Claude Debussy
– Josquin des Prez
– Orlando di Lasso
– Herman Strategier
– Albert de Klerk
et bien d’autres encore!   .

La Chapelle de Presles Marcilly-en-Bassigny 52360 Haute-Marne Grand Est   gwan.brandhorst@gmail.com

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement CONCERT « DE HAARLEM (PAYS-BAS) À LANGRES Marcilly-en-Bassigny a été mis à jour le 2025-07-14 par Antenne du Pays de Langres