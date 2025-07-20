Concert de jazz au jardin du Radiophare Querqueville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

Concert de jazz au jardin du Radiophare Querqueville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin dimanche 20 juillet 2025.

Concert de jazz au jardin du Radiophare

Querqueville 7, rue des Mesliers Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche

Début : 2025-07-20 16:30:00

fin : 2025-07-20 18:00:00

2025-07-20

Le quatuor normand de jazz Label Gouelle revient au jardin du Radiophare. A partir de 14 h, les visiteurs pourront profiter du jardin avec visite guidée à 15 h. Après-midi organisée au profit de l’association L214, qui tiendra un stand d’information et de vente de plantes.

Querqueville 7, rue des Mesliers Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50460 Manche Normandie +33 6 75 41 30 48 jardinradiophare@free.fr

English : Concert de jazz au jardin du Radiophare

Norman jazz quartet Label Gouelle returns to the Radiophare garden. From 2 pm, visitors can enjoy the garden, with a guided tour at 3 pm. The afternoon will be organized in aid of the L214 association, with an information stand and plant sales.

German :

Das normannische Jazz-Quartett Label Gouelle kehrt in den Garten des Radiophare zurück. Ab 14 Uhr können die Besucher den Garten genießen, mit einer geführten Tour um 15 Uhr. Der Nachmittag wird zugunsten des Vereins L214 organisiert, der einen Informations- und Pflanzenverkaufsstand betreibt.

Italiano :

Il quartetto jazz normanno Label Gouelle torna nel giardino di Radiophare. A partire dalle 14.00, i visitatori potranno godersi il giardino, mentre alle 15.00 è prevista una visita guidata. Il pomeriggio è organizzato a favore dell’associazione L214, che gestirà uno stand informativo e venderà piante.

Espanol :

El cuarteto de jazz normando Label Gouelle vuelve al jardín de Radiophare. A partir de las 14.00 horas, los visitantes podrán disfrutar del jardín, con una visita guiada a las 15.00 horas. La tarde se organiza en beneficio de la asociación L214, que dispondrá de un puesto de información y venta de plantas.

