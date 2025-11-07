Concert de jazz Hommage à Sinatra Quai Louis Prunier La Rochelle

Concert de jazz Hommage à Sinatra

Quai Louis Prunier Espace Encan La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-07 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-07 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-07

Denny ILETT, chanteur anglais accompagné de son Big Band, trompette, saxo alto, trombone, piano, contrebasse guitare et batterie, nous emmènera tout au long de la soirée dans le répertoire de Frank SINATRA !

English : Jazz concertHommage à Sinatra

Denny ILETT, English singer, accompanied by his Big Band, trumpet, alto sax, trombone, piano, double bass, guitar and drums, will take us through Frank SINATRA’s repertoire throughout the evening!

German : Jazz Konzert Hommage à Sinatra

Denny ILETT, ein englischer Sänger, der von seiner Big Band mit Trompete, Altsaxofon, Posaune, Klavier, Kontrabass, Gitarre und Schlagzeug begleitet wird, wird uns den ganzen Abend lang in das Repertoire von Frank SINATRA entführen!

Italiano :

Denny ILETT, cantante inglese accompagnato dalla sua Big Band, tromba, sax alto, trombone, pianoforte, contrabbasso, chitarra e batteria, ci accompagnerà in un viaggio attraverso il repertorio di Frank SINATRA!

Espanol : Concierto de jazz Hommage à Sinatra

Denny ILETT, cantante inglés acompañado por su Big Band, trompeta, saxo alto, trombón, piano, contrabajo, guitarra y batería, ¡nos hará viajar a través del repertorio de Frank SINATRA!

