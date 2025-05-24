Concert de Jazz Manouche par le Quartet Sébastien Kauffmann – Salle des Fêtes Arromanches-les-Bains, 24 mai 2025 20:30, Arromanches-les-Bains.

Calvados

Concert de Jazz Manouche par le Quartet Sébastien Kauffmann Salle des Fêtes 11, place du 6 juin 1944 Arromanches-les-Bains Calvados

Début : 2025-05-24 20:30:00

fin : 2025-05-24 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-24

Le 16 mai 1953 disparaissait le créateur du jazz manouche jazz français DJANGO REINHARDT

Un mois plus tôt il enregistrait son dernier album avec l’illustre titre « NUAGES ».

Ses disciples sont nombreux. Sébastien KAUFFMANN en fait partie. Manouche originaire d’Alsace, Sébastien KAUFFMANN sera sur la scène de la salle des fêtes d’ARROMANCHES le samedi 24 mai à 20h30, invité par l’ADTLB.

De nombreux morceaux du maître seront joués « Nuages » bien sûr, mais aussi « Minor Swing », « Artillerie Lourde », « Belleville », « Tears », « Blues en mineur », « Hungaria », ainsi que quelques morceaux interprétés par la suave voix d’Heidi ADEL « Mélodie au Crépuscule », « Songe d’Automne », I’ll see you in my dreams », « Coquette » ou encore « All of me »

Du plus loin qu’il s’en souvienne, Sébastien KAUFFMANN a toujours eu la guitare qui le démange. Inconditionnel de Django REINHARDT, il apprend, travaille, peaufine, réapprend, re- peaufine avec son phrasé musical très typé. On SAIT quand c’est Sébastien qui joue !

Son 1er album FUSION il le sort en 2012 en compagnie de Djanito FELIX. S’ensuivent de très nombreux concerts partout en France, dans les plus grands festivals.

En 2016, il collabore sur la scène de l’Olympia à la soirée Jazz Manouche organisée par Marcel CAMPION au profit de l’association de recherche contre le cancer du professeur David KHAYAT. Il jouera aux côtés de Tchavolo SCHMITT et Yorgui LOEFFLER

2018 Sortie de l’album MON ETOILE, album de standards du jazz dont des morceaux de Django Reinhardt (Minor Swing, blues en mineur…) mais aussi 3 compositions personnelles qui donnent déjà un avant-goût de sa musique d’aujourd’hui.

2018 autre sortie l’album UN NOEL MANOUCHE

1er volet de chansons de Noël interprétées en jazz manouche, un 8 titres rassembleur et qui donne envie aux parents comme aux enfants.

S’ensuivent des dizaines et des dizaines de concerts, festivals, où son public grandit de jour en jour.

2023 un nouvel album UNE COUPE DE JAZZ, uniquement composé de chansons nouvelles, avec Benjamin LEGRAND, fils du grand musicien et compositeur Michel LEGRAND, et Heidi ADEL à la voix puissante, douce, et sensuelle que nous retrouverons lors de ce concert.

Sebastien KAUFFMANN sera entouré de Benji WINTERSTEIN à la guitare rythmique, Antoine GODEY bien connu des amateurs de Jazz dans notre région à la contrebasse, et Heidi ADEL au chant.

Un rendez-vous unique pour un hommage magique.

Tarif normal 12 €

Tarif réduit 8 € (Adhérents individuels ADTLB, étudiants, scolaires, demandeurs d’emploi, RSA)

Gratuit 15 ans

Réservations, informations ADTLB 02 31 22 17 44 adtlb@orange.fr et sur www/helloasso.com

www.adtlb.com www.facebook.com/ADTLB/

Salle des Fêtes 11, place du 6 juin 1944

Arromanches-les-Bains 14117 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 22 17 44 adtlb@orange.fr

English : Concert de Jazz Manouche par le Quartet Sébastien Kauffmann

On May 16, 1953, the creator of gypsy jazz French jazz passed away: DJANGO REINHARDT

A month earlier, he recorded his last album with the illustrious title « NUAGES ».

His disciples are many. Sébastien KAUFFMANN is one of them. Manouche from Alsace, Sébastien KAUFFMANN will be on stage at the ARROMANCHES village hall on Saturday May 24th at 8:30pm, invited by the ADTLB.

Many of the master’s tunes will be played: « Nuages », of course, but also « Minor Swing », « Artillerie Lourde », « Belleville », « Tears », « Blues en mineur », « Hungaria », as well as some performed by the suave voice of Heidi ADEL: « Mélodie au Crépuscule », « Songe d’Automne », I’ll see you in my dreams », « Coquette » or « All of me »

As far back as he can remember, Sébastien KAUFFMANN has always had an itch for the guitar. A devotee of Django REINHARDT, he learns, works, refines, re-learns and re-finishes with his distinctive musical phrasing. We KNOW when it’s Sébastien playing!

His 1st album? FUSION was released in 2012 with Djanito FELIX. Numerous concerts followed, all over France and at the biggest festivals.

In 2016, he collaborated on stage at the Olympia for the Jazz Manouche evening organized by Marcel CAMPION in aid of Professor David KHAYAT?s cancer research association, playing alongside Tchavolo SCHMITT and Yorgui LOEFFLER

2018: Release of MON ETOILE, an album of jazz standards including pieces by Django Reinhardt (Minor Swing, blues en mineur?) as well as 3 personal compositions that already give a foretaste of his music today.

2018 another release: the album UN NOEL MANOUCHE

the 1st instalment of Christmas songs interpreted in gypsy jazz, this 8-track album brings together parents and children alike.

Dozens and dozens of concerts and festivals follow, with her audience growing by the day.

2023: a new album: UNE COUPE DE JAZZ, made up entirely of new songs, with Benjamin LEGRAND, son of the great musician and composer Michel LEGRAND, and Heidi ADEL, with her powerful, gentle, sensual voice, who will be present at this concert.

Sebastien KAUFFMANN will be joined by Benji WINTERSTEIN on rhythm guitar, Antoine GODEY well known to jazz fans in our region on double bass, and Heidi ADEL on vocals.

A unique rendezvous for a magical tribute.

Regular price: 12 ?

Reduced rate: 8 ? (individual ADTLB members, students, schoolchildren, jobseekers, RSA)

Free admission 15 years old

Bookings, information ADTLB 02 31 22 17 44 adtlb@orange.fr and www/helloasso.com

www.adtlb.com www.facebook.com/ADTLB/

German : Concert de Jazz Manouche par le Quartet Sébastien Kauffmann

Am 16. Mai 1953 starb der Schöpfer des Gypsy-Jazz französischer Jazz DJANGO REINHARDT

Einen Monat zuvor hatte er sein letztes Album mit dem illustren Titel « NUAGES » aufgenommen.

Seine Schüler sind zahlreich. Sébastien KAUFFMANN ist einer von ihnen. Der aus dem Elsass stammende Gypsy-Musiker Sébastien KAUFFMANN wird am Samstag, den 24. Mai um 20.30 Uhr auf Einladung des ADTLB auf der Bühne des Festsaals von ARROMANCHES stehen.

Es werden zahlreiche Stücke des Meisters gespielt: « Nuages » natürlich, aber auch « Minor Swing », « Artillerie Lourde », « Belleville », « Tears », « Blues en mineur », « Hungaria » sowie einige Stücke, die von Heidi ADELs lieblicher Stimme interpretiert werden: « Mélodie au Crépuscule », « Songe d’Automne », I’ll see you in my dreams », « Coquette » oder auch « All of me »

Seit er sich erinnern kann, hat Sébastien KAUFFMANN immer eine Gitarre in der Hand gehabt. Als begeisterter Anhänger von Django REINHARDT lernt er, arbeitet, verfeinert, lernt neu, verfeinert wieder und wieder mit seiner sehr typischen musikalischen Phrasierung. Man weiß, wann Sebastian spielt!

Sein erstes Album ? FUSION bringt er 2012 zusammen mit Djanito FELIX heraus. Es folgten zahlreiche Konzerte in ganz Frankreich und auf den größten Festivals.

Im Jahr 2016 nimmt er an einem von Marcel CAMPION organisierten Gypsy-Jazz-Abend zugunsten der Krebsforschungsorganisation von Professor David KHAYAT teil und spielt an der Seite von Tchavolo SCHMITT und Yorgui LOEFFLER auf der Bühne des Olympia-Palastes

2018: Veröffentlichung des Albums MON ETOILE, ein Album mit Jazzstandards, darunter Stücke von Django Reinhardt (Minor Swing, Blues in Moll usw.), aber auch 3 Eigenkompositionen, die bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf seine heutige Musik geben.

2018 Weitere Veröffentlichung: das Album UN NOEL MANOUCHE

1. Teil mit Weihnachtsliedern, die im Gypsy-Jazz interpretiert werden, ein 8-Track, der die Menschen zusammenbringt und sowohl Eltern als auch Kindern Lust auf Weihnachten macht.

Es folgen Dutzende und Aberdutzende von Konzerten und Festivals, wo sein Publikum von Tag zu Tag wächst.

2023: Ein neues Album: UNE COUPE DE JAZZZ, das ausschließlich aus neuen Liedern besteht, mit Benjamin LEGRAND, dem Sohn des großen Musikers und Komponisten Michel LEGRAND, und Heidi ADEL mit ihrer kraftvollen, sanften und sinnlichen Stimme, die wir bei diesem Konzert wiedersehen werden.

Sebastien KAUFFMANN wird von Benji WINTERSTEIN an der Rhythmusgitarre, Antoine GODEY ? den Jazzliebhabern in unserer Region wohlbekannt am Kontrabass und Heidi ADEL am Gesang begleitet.

Ein einzigartiges Treffen für eine magische Hommage.

Normaler Tarif: 12 ?

Ermäßigter Tarif: 8 ? (Einzelne ADTLB-Mitglieder, Studenten, Schüler, Arbeitssuchende, RSA)

Kostenlos: 15 Jahre

Reservierungen, Informationen: ADTLB 02 31 22 17 44 adtlb@orange.fr und auf www/helloasso.com

www.adtlb.com www.facebook.com/ADTLB/

Italiano :

DJANGO REINHARDT, il creatore del gypsy jazz francese, morì il 16 maggio 1953

Un mese prima aveva registrato il suo ultimo album con il famoso titolo « NUAGES ».

I suoi discepoli sono numerosi. Sébastien KAUFFMANN è uno di loro. Zingaro originario dell’Alsazia, Sébastien KAUFFMANN si esibirà nella sala del villaggio di ARROMANCHES sabato 24 maggio alle 20.30, invitato dall’ADTLB.

Saranno eseguiti molti brani del maestro: « Nuages », naturalmente, ma anche « Minor Swing », « Artillerie Lourde », « Belleville », « Tears », « Blues en mineur », « Hungaria », oltre ad alcuni pezzi cantati dalla soave voce di Heidi ADEL: « Mélodie au Crépuscule », « Songe d’Automne », « I’ll see you in my dreams », « Coquette » e « All of me »

Da quando ha memoria, Sébastien Kauffmann ha sempre avuto il pallino della chitarra. Devoto di Django Reinhardt, impara, lavora, affina, impara e affina di nuovo con il suo caratteristico fraseggio musicale. Sapete quando Sébastien sta suonando!

Il suo primo album? FUSION pubblicato nel 2012 con Djanito Felix. A questo è seguita una serie di concerti in tutta la Francia, in alcuni dei più grandi festival.

Nel 2016 è salito sul palco dell’Olympia per la serata Jazz Manouche organizzata da Marcel CAMPION a favore dell’associazione per la ricerca sul cancro del professor David KHAYAT, suonando insieme a Tchavolo SCHMITT e Yorgui LOEFFLER

2018: Pubblicazione dell’album MON ETOILE, un album di standard jazz che include brani di Django Reinhardt (Minor Swing, blues en mineur?) e 3 composizioni personali che danno un’anticipazione della sua musica di oggi.

2018 un’altra uscita: l’album UN NOEL MANOUCHE

il primo capitolo di canzoni natalizie eseguite in chiave gypsy jazz, un album di 8 tracce che metterà d’accordo genitori e figli.

Seguono decine e decine di concerti e festival, con un pubblico che cresce di giorno in giorno.

2023: un nuovo album: UNE COUPE DE JAZZ, interamente composto da nuove canzoni, con Benjamin LEGRAND, figlio del grande musicista e compositore Michel LEGRAND, e Heidi ADEL, dalla voce potente, morbida e sensuale, che sarà con noi per questo concerto.

Sebastien KAUFFMANN sarà affiancato da Benji WINTERSTEIN alla chitarra ritmica, Antoine GODEY ben noto agli appassionati di jazz della nostra regione al contrabbasso e Heidi ADEL alla voce.

Un’occasione unica per un magico tributo.

Prezzo normale: 12 ?

Tariffa ridotta: 8? (soci individuali ADTLB, studenti, scolari, persone in cerca di lavoro, RSA)

Ingresso gratuito 15 anni

Prenotazioni e informazioni: ADTLB 02 31 22 17 44 adtlb@orange.fr e www/helloasso.com

www.adtlb.com www.facebook.com/ADTLB/

Espanol :

DJANGO REINHARDT, creador del jazz gitano francés, falleció el 16 de mayo de 1953

Un mes antes había grabado su último álbum con el famoso título de « NUAGES ».

Sus discípulos son numerosos. Sébastien KAUFFMANN es uno de ellos. Gitano originario de Alsacia, Sébastien KAUFFMANN actuará en la sala de fiestas de ARROMANCHES el sábado 24 de mayo a las 20.30 horas, invitado por la ADTLB.

Se interpretarán numerosos temas del maestro: « Nuages » por supuesto, pero también « Minor Swing », « Artillerie Lourde », « Belleville », « Tears », « Blues en mineur », « Hungaria », así como varias piezas cantadas por la suave voz de Heidi ADEL: « Mélodie au Crépuscule », « Songe d’Automne », « I’ll see you in my dreams », « Coquette » y « All of me »

Desde que tiene uso de razón, a Sébastien Kauffmann siempre le ha picado el gusanillo de la guitarra. Devoto de Django Reinhardt, aprende, trabaja, perfecciona, reaprende y vuelve a perfeccionar con su fraseo musical tan característico. Sébastien sabe cuando toca

Su primer álbum FUSION se publicó en 2012 con Djanito Felix. Le siguieron una serie de conciertos por toda Francia, en algunos de los festivales más importantes.

En 2016, se subió al escenario del Olympia para la velada Jazz Manouche organizada por Marcel CAMPION en beneficio de la asociación de investigación contra el cáncer del profesor David KHAYAT, tocando junto a Tchavolo SCHMITT y Yorgui LOEFFLER

2018: Lanzamiento del álbum MON ETOILE, un álbum de estándares de jazz que incluye piezas de Django Reinhardt (Minor Swing, blues en mineur…) así como 3 composiciones personales que dan un anticipo de su música actual.

2018 otro lanzamiento: el álbum UN NOEL MANOUCHE

la 1ª entrega de canciones navideñas interpretadas en gypsy jazz, un álbum de 8 pistas que reunirá a padres e hijos.

Decenas y decenas de conciertos y festivales siguieron, con su público creciendo día a día.

2023: un nuevo álbum: UNE COUPE DE JAZZ, compuesto íntegramente de nuevas canciones, con Benjamin LEGRAND, hijo del gran músico y compositor Michel LEGRAND, y Heidi ADEL, con su voz potente, suave y sensual, que nos acompañará en este concierto.

Sébastien KAUFFMANN estará acompañado por Benji WINTERSTEIN a la guitarra rítmica, Antoine GODEY -bien conocido por los aficionados al jazz de nuestra región- al contrabajo, y Heidi ADEL a la voz.

Una ocasión única para un homenaje mágico.

Tarifa normal: 12 ?

Tarifa reducida: 8? (Socios individuales de la ADTLB, estudiantes, escolares, demandantes de empleo, RSA)

Entrada gratuita 15 años

Reservas e información: ADTLB 02 31 22 17 44 adtlb@orange.fr y www/helloasso.com

www.adtlb.com www.facebook.com/ADTLB/

