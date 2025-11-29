CONCERT DE LA CHORALE COEUR À CHŒUR CASTILLONNAIS Aspet

CONCERT DE LA CHORALE COEUR À CHŒUR CASTILLONNAIS

EGLISE D'ASPET Aspet

Début : 2025-11-29 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

La Chorale Coeur à Chœur Castillonnais vous invite à son concert à l’Eglise d’Aspet

La Chorale Cœur à Chœur Castillonnais vous donne rendez-vous samedi 29 novembre à 20h30 en l’Église d’Aspet pour un concert chaleureux et plein d’émotion.

Au programme chants pyrénéens, traditionnels et morceaux de variétés, interprétés avec passion par un chœur qui fait vibrer son territoire.

Participation libre venez nombreux partager ce moment musical exceptionnel ! .

31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

The Coeur à Ch?ur Castillonnais Choir invites you to its concert at Aspet Church

German :

Der Chor Coeur à Ch?ur Castillonnais lädt Sie zu seinem Konzert in der Kirche von Aspet ein

Italiano :

Il coro Coeur à Ch?ur Castillonnais vi invita al suo concerto nella chiesa di Aspet

Espanol :

El coro Coeur à Ch?ur Castillonnais le invita a su concierto en la iglesia de Aspet

