CONCERT DE LA CHORALE COEUR À CHŒUR CASTILLONNAIS Aspet

EGLISE D’ASPET Aspet Haute-Garonne
La Chorale Coeur à Chœur Castillonnais vous invite à son concert à l’Eglise d’Aspet
La Chorale Cœur à Chœur Castillonnais vous donne rendez-vous samedi 29 novembre à 20h30 en l’Église d’Aspet pour un concert chaleureux et plein d’émotion.
Au programme chants pyrénéens, traditionnels et morceaux de variétés, interprétés avec passion par un chœur qui fait vibrer son territoire.
Participation libre venez nombreux partager ce moment musical exceptionnel ! .
English :
The Coeur à Ch?ur Castillonnais Choir invites you to its concert at Aspet Church
German :
Der Chor Coeur à Ch?ur Castillonnais lädt Sie zu seinem Konzert in der Kirche von Aspet ein
Italiano :
Il coro Coeur à Ch?ur Castillonnais vi invita al suo concerto nella chiesa di Aspet
Espanol :
El coro Coeur à Ch?ur Castillonnais le invita a su concierto en la iglesia de Aspet
