Concert de Lames d’Hampton Nitting

Concert de Lames d’Hampton

Rue Abbé Jean Colson Espace Pierre Messmer Nitting Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-07 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-07 22:30:00

2025-11-07

En 1930 rebondissant sur les 36 lames de son vibraphone le batteur Lionel Hampton ouvre une voie royale à cet instrument jusqu’alors rarement utilisé dans le jazz. Fort de son succès dans le quartet avec Benny Goodman, la Cie RCA donne carte blanche au trépidant musicien pour enregistrer avec les plus grands jazzmen de son temps.

C’est pour raconter le périple incroyable de ce musicien hors normes que le collectif Nancy Jazz Hot a rassemblé huit musiciens parmi les plus prestigieux du Grand Est

Concert payant dans le cadre du festival de Nitting.

Renseignements par téléphone, billetterie à la mairie de Nitting ou à l’espace culturel du centre E. Leclerc de SarrebourgTout public

Rue Abbé Jean Colson Espace Pierre Messmer Nitting 57790 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 11 38 07 56

English :

In 1930, bouncing on the 36 bars of his vibraphone, drummer Lionel Hampton opened up a royal road for this instrument, until then rarely used in jazz. On the strength of his success in a quartet with Benny Goodman, RCA gave Hampton carte blanche to record with the greatest jazzmen of his time.

To recount the incredible journey of this extraordinary musician, the Nancy Jazz Hot collective has brought together eight of the Grand Est region?s most prestigious musicians

Paying concert as part of the Nitting Festival.

Information by telephone, ticket office at Nitting town hall or at the Espace culturel of the E. Leclerc center in Sarrebourg

German :

1930 hüpfte der Schlagzeuger Lionel Hampton auf den 36 Klingen seines Vibraphons und ebnete damit den Weg für ein Instrument, das bis dahin im Jazz nur selten verwendet wurde. Nach seinem Erfolg im Quartett mit Benny Goodman gab ihm die RCA Company freie Hand, um mit den größten Jazzmusikern seiner Zeit aufzunehmen.

Um die unglaubliche Reise dieses außergewöhnlichen Musikers zu erzählen, hat das Kollektiv Nancy Jazz Hot acht der renommiertesten Musiker des Grand Est zusammengestellt

Kostenpflichtiges Konzert im Rahmen des Festivals von Nitting.

Telefonische Auskünfte, Kartenverkauf im Rathaus von Nitting oder im Kulturraum des Zentrums E. Leclerc de Sarrebourg

Italiano :

Nel 1930, rimbalzando sulle 36 battute del suo vibrafono, il batterista Lionel Hampton aprì una strada regale a questo strumento, fino ad allora raramente utilizzato nel jazz. Forte del suo successo nel quartetto con Benny Goodman, la RCA diede ad Hampton carta bianca per registrare con i più grandi jazzisti del suo tempo.

Per raccontare l’incredibile viaggio di questo straordinario musicista, il collettivo Nancy Jazz Hot ha riunito otto tra i più prestigiosi musicisti della regione francese del Grand Est

Concerto a pagamento nell’ambito del festival Nitting.

Informazioni per telefono, biglietteria presso il municipio di Nitting o presso il centro culturale del centro E. Leclerc di Sarrebourg

Espanol :

En 1930, rebotando en los 36 compases de su vibráfono, el batería Lionel Hampton abrió un camino real para este instrumento, hasta entonces poco utilizado en el jazz. Gracias a su éxito en el cuarteto de Benny Goodman, la RCA dio carta blanca a Hampton para grabar con los más grandes jazzistas de su época.

Para relatar la increíble trayectoria de este músico extraordinario, el colectivo Nancy Jazz Hot ha reunido a ocho de los músicos más prestigiosos de la región del Gran Este de Francia

Concierto de pago en el marco del festival de Nitting.

Información por teléfono, taquilla en el ayuntamiento de Nitting o en el centro cultural del E. Leclerc de Sarrebourg

