CONCERT DE L’AVENT ET DE NOEL Rignac

De 16h à 17h à l’église de Rignac.

Rignac 12390 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 80 26 04 tourisme@pays-rignacois.fr

English :

From 4pm to 5pm at Rignac church.

German :

Von 16:00 bis 17:00 Uhr in der Kirche von Rignac.

Italiano :

Dalle 16.00 alle 17.00 presso la chiesa di Rignac.

Espanol :

De 16.00 a 17.00 horas en la iglesia de Rignac.

