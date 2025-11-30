CONCERT DE L’AVENT ET DE NOEL Rignac

CONCERT DE L’AVENT ET DE NOEL Rignac dimanche 30 novembre 2025.

Rignac Aveyron

De 16h à 17h à l’église de Rignac.
Rignac 12390 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 80 26 04  tourisme@pays-rignacois.fr

English :

From 4pm to 5pm at Rignac church.

German :

Von 16:00 bis 17:00 Uhr in der Kirche von Rignac.

Italiano :

Dalle 16.00 alle 17.00 presso la chiesa di Rignac.

Espanol :

De 16.00 a 17.00 horas en la iglesia de Rignac.

