CONCERT DE L’AVENT ET DE NOEL
Rignac Aveyron
De 16h à 17h à l’église de Rignac.
Rignac 12390 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 80 26 04 tourisme@pays-rignacois.fr
English :
From 4pm to 5pm at Rignac church.
German :
Von 16:00 bis 17:00 Uhr in der Kirche von Rignac.
Italiano :
Dalle 16.00 alle 17.00 presso la chiesa di Rignac.
Espanol :
De 16.00 a 17.00 horas en la iglesia de Rignac.
