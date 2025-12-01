Concert de l’Avent

7 Chemin de la chapelle Sainte-Croix Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-14 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Les Amis de la Chapelle Sainte-Croix vous invitent à entrer dans la joie de Noël le dimanche 14 décembre 2025 à 16h.

Ce concert de l’Avent est réalisé en association avec DEUS LUCIS. Un pot de l’amitié sera offert à la fin de la représentation.Tout public

0 .

7 Chemin de la chapelle Sainte-Croix Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 84 30 00

English :

The Friends of the Chapelle Sainte-Croix invite you to join in the joy of Christmas on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at 4pm.

This Advent concert is organized in association with DEUS LUCIS. A pot de l’amitié will be offered at the end of the performance.

German :

Die Freunde der Kapelle Sainte-Croix laden Sie ein, am Sonntag, den 14. Dezember 2025 um 16 Uhr in die Weihnachtsfreude einzustimmen.

Dieses Adventskonzert wird in Zusammenarbeit mit DEUS LUCIS durchgeführt. Im Anschluss an die Aufführung wird ein Umtrunk angeboten.

Italiano :

Gli Amici della Chapelle Sainte-Croix vi invitano a partecipare alla gioia del Natale domenica 14 dicembre 2025 alle ore 16.00.

Questo concerto d’Avvento è organizzato in associazione con DEUS LUCIS. Al termine dell’esibizione sarà servito un aperitivo.

Espanol :

Los Amigos de la Chapelle Sainte-Croix le invitan a unirse a la alegría de la Navidad el domingo 14 de diciembre de 2025 a las 16:00 h.

Este concierto de Adviento está organizado en colaboración con DEUS LUCIS. Al final del concierto se servirá una copa.

L’événement Concert de l’Avent Forbach a été mis à jour le 2025-11-17 par FORBACH TOURISME