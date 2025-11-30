Concert de l’Avent rue du Presbytère Seingbouse

Concert de l’Avent

rue du Presbytère église Saint-Jacques Seingbouse Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-30 16:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-30

Concert de chant par la chorale A’croche Chœur, dirigé par Valérie Sobczak. Entrée libre, un panier circulera au profit de l’association Méline. Ce concert sera aussi l’occasion d’admirer la très belle crèche de Seingbouse.Tout public

0 .

rue du Presbytère église Saint-Jacques Seingbouse 57455 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 89 43 59 secretariat@mairie-seingbouse.com

English :

Singing concert by the A’croche Ch?ur choir, directed by Valérie Sobczak. Admission is free, and a basket will be distributed to raise funds for the Méline association. The concert will also be an opportunity to admire the beautiful Seingbouse crib.

German :

Gesangskonzert des Chors A’croche Ch?ur unter der Leitung von Valérie Sobczak. Eintritt frei, ein Korb wird zugunsten des Vereins Méline herumgereicht. Dieses Konzert wird auch die Gelegenheit bieten, die sehr schöne Krippe von Seingbouse zu bewundern.

Italiano :

Concerto canoro del coro A’croche Ch?ur, diretto da Valérie Sobczak. L’ingresso è gratuito e verrà distribuito un cesto a favore dell’associazione Méline. Il concerto sarà anche l’occasione per ammirare la bellissima culla Seingbouse.

Espanol :

Concierto de canto del coro A’croche Ch?ur, dirigido por Valérie Sobczak. La entrada es gratuita y se distribuirá una cesta a beneficio de la asociación Méline. Este concierto será también la ocasión de admirar la hermosa cuna de Seingbouse.

L’événement Concert de l’Avent Seingbouse a été mis à jour le 2025-10-30 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH