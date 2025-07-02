Concert de l’Ensemble baroque Les Passereaux Chapelle Sainte-Germaine Valence 2 juillet 2025 18:30

Drôme

Chapelle Sainte-Germaine 26 rue Christophe Colomb Valence Drôme

Début : 2025-07-02 18:30:00

fin : 2025-07-02 21:30:00

2025-07-02

Venez écouter l’ensemble baroque Les passereaux reprendre des œuvres de Haendel, Bach, Teleman et d’autres…

Chapelle Sainte-Germaine 26 rue Christophe Colomb

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 60 80 74 15 saintlary26@free.fr

English :

Come and hear the baroque ensemble « Les passereaux » perform works by Handel, Bach, Teleman and others…

German :

Hören Sie, wie das Barockensemble « Les passereaux » Werke von Händel, Bach, Teleman und anderen wiedergibt…

Italiano :

Venite ad ascoltare l’ensemble barocco « Les passereaux » che esegue opere di Handel, Bach, Teleman e altri…

Espanol :

Venga a escuchar al conjunto barroco « Les passereaux » interpretar obras de Haendel, Bach, Teleman y otros…

