CONCERT DE L’EPIPHANIE CADEAUX ROYAUX Le majestic, Le boulou Le Boulou
CONCERT DE L’EPIPHANIE CADEAUX ROYAUX Le majestic, Le boulou Le Boulou samedi 10 janvier 2026.
CONCERT DE L’EPIPHANIE CADEAUX ROYAUX
Le majestic, Le boulou 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-10 17:00:00
fin : 2026-01-10
Date(s) :
2026-01-10
Samedi 10 janvier 17h
Concert de l’Epiphanie Cadeaux Royaux par la Chorale Internationale d’Albera Le Majestic.
Tout Public. Entrée adulte 8 € 6-12 ans 4 €
Organisé par Scène en Tech…..
.
Le majestic, Le boulou 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 35 44 42 26
English :
Saturday January 10th 5pm
Epiphany Concert: Cadeaux Royaux by the Chorale Internationale d’Albera Le Majestic.
Open to all. Admission adult 8 ? 6-12 years 4 ?
Organized by Scène en Tech…..
L’événement CONCERT DE L’EPIPHANIE CADEAUX ROYAUX Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-12-04 par CDT66