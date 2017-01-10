CONCERT DE L’EPIPHANIE CADEAUX ROYAUX Le majestic, Le boulou Le Boulou

CONCERT DE L’EPIPHANIE CADEAUX ROYAUX

Le majestic, Le boulou 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Samedi 10 janvier 17h

Concert de l’Epiphanie Cadeaux Royaux par la Chorale Internationale d’Albera Le Majestic.

Tout Public. Entrée adulte 8 € 6-12 ans 4 €

Organisé par Scène en Tech…..

Le majestic, Le boulou 17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 35 44 42 26

English :

Saturday January 10th 5pm

Epiphany Concert: Cadeaux Royaux by the Chorale Internationale d’Albera Le Majestic.

Open to all. Admission adult 8 ? 6-12 years 4 ?

Organized by Scène en Tech…..

