CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE DE CATALOGNE Le Boulou

Place de l’Église Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Concert de l’Orchestre de Catalogne
Dimanche 21 septembre 2025 17 h, Église du Boulou
Place de l’Église Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 18 12 33 84 maryse.orchestrecatalogne@gmail.com
English :
Concert by the Orchestra of Catalonia
Sunday September 21, 2025 5pm, Le Boulou church
German :
Konzert des Orchesters von Katalonien
Sonntag, 21. September 2025 17 Uhr, Kirche von Le Boulou
Italiano :
Concerto dell’Orchestra della Catalogna
Domenica 21 settembre 2025 ore 17.00, Chiesa di Le Boulou
Espanol :
Concierto de la Orquesta de Cataluña
Domingo 21 de septiembre de 2025 17.00 h, Iglesia de Le Boulou
