CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE DE CATALOGNE Le Boulou dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Place de l’Église Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Dimanche 21 septembre 2025 17 h, Église du Boulou

Place de l’Église Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 18 12 33 84 maryse.orchestrecatalogne@gmail.com

English :

Concert by the Orchestra of Catalonia

Sunday September 21, 2025 5pm, Le Boulou church

German :

Konzert des Orchesters von Katalonien

Sonntag, 21. September 2025 17 Uhr, Kirche von Le Boulou

Italiano :

Concerto dell’Orchestra della Catalogna

Domenica 21 settembre 2025 ore 17.00, Chiesa di Le Boulou

Espanol :

Concierto de la Orquesta de Cataluña

Domingo 21 de septiembre de 2025 17.00 h, Iglesia de Le Boulou

