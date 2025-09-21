CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE DE CATALOGNE Le Boulou

CONCERT DE L'ORCHESTRE DE CATALOGNE

CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE DE CATALOGNE

Place de l’Église Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-09-21 17:00:00
Concert de l’Orchestre de Catalogne
Dimanche 21 septembre 2025 17 h, Église du Boulou
Place de l’Église Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 18 12 33 84  maryse.orchestrecatalogne@gmail.com

English :

Concert by the Orchestra of Catalonia
Sunday September 21, 2025 5pm, Le Boulou church

German :

Konzert des Orchesters von Katalonien
Sonntag, 21. September 2025 17 Uhr, Kirche von Le Boulou

Italiano :

Concerto dell’Orchestra della Catalogna
Domenica 21 settembre 2025 ore 17.00, Chiesa di Le Boulou

Espanol :

Concierto de la Orquesta de Cataluña
Domingo 21 de septiembre de 2025 17.00 h, Iglesia de Le Boulou

