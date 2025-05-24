Concert de Mozaïc Gospel – Sainte-Mère-Église, 24 mai 2025 20:30, Sainte-Mère-Église.

Manche

Concert de Mozaïc Gospel Grange de la Paix Sainte-Mère-Église Manche

Chorale de chanteurs amateurs hommes et femmes qui donne des concerts au profit d’associations humanitaires et caritatives.

Grange de la Paix

Sainte-Mère-Église 50480 Manche Normandie +33 2 50 29 34 93

English : Concert de Mozaïc Gospel

A choir of amateur male and female singers who give concerts in aid of humanitarian and charitable associations.

German :

Ein Chor aus männlichen und weiblichen Amateursängern, der Konzerte zugunsten von humanitären und karitativen Organisationen gibt.

Italiano :

Un coro di cantanti amatoriali maschili e femminili che tiene concerti a favore di organizzazioni umanitarie e caritatevoli.

Espanol :

Coro de cantantes aficionados, hombres y mujeres, que ofrece conciertos en beneficio de organizaciones humanitarias y benéficas.

