Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat… Saint-Cernin Les Pechs du Vers

Concert de musique classique Schuman

Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat… Saint-Cernin Les Pechs du Vers dimanche 14 décembre 2025.

Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat…

Saint-Cernin 1220 route de Goussaroc Les Pechs du Vers Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-14 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :
2025-12-14

Concert Le Pays Natal, récital de musique romantique, en piano chant.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg au piano, Eric Vignau au chant
Concert Le Pays Natal, récital de musique romantique, en piano chant.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg au piano, Eric Vignau au chant   .

Saint-Cernin 1220 route de Goussaroc Les Pechs du Vers 46360 Lot Occitanie +33 6 80 07 13 74 

English :

Concert Le Pays Natal, recital of romantic music, piano vocals.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg on piano, Eric Vignau on vocals

German :

Konzert Le Pays Natal, romantischer Musikabend, in Klavier Gesang.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg am Klavier, Eric Vignau am Gesang

Italiano :

Concerto Le Pays Natal, recital di musica romantica, pianoforte e voce.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg al pianoforte, Eric Vignau alla voce

Espanol :

Concierto Le Pays Natal, recital de música romántica, piano y voz.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg al piano, Eric Vignau a la voz

L’événement Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat… Les Pechs du Vers a été mis à jour le 2025-11-25 par OT Labastide-Murat