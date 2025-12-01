Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat… Saint-Cernin Les Pechs du Vers
Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat… Saint-Cernin Les Pechs du Vers dimanche 14 décembre 2025.
Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat…
Saint-Cernin 1220 route de Goussaroc Les Pechs du Vers Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-14 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14
Date(s) :
2025-12-14
Concert Le Pays Natal, récital de musique romantique, en piano chant.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg au piano, Eric Vignau au chant
Concert Le Pays Natal, récital de musique romantique, en piano chant.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg au piano, Eric Vignau au chant .
Saint-Cernin 1220 route de Goussaroc Les Pechs du Vers 46360 Lot Occitanie +33 6 80 07 13 74
English :
Concert Le Pays Natal, recital of romantic music, piano vocals.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg on piano, Eric Vignau on vocals
German :
Konzert Le Pays Natal, romantischer Musikabend, in Klavier Gesang.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg am Klavier, Eric Vignau am Gesang
Italiano :
Concerto Le Pays Natal, recital di musica romantica, pianoforte e voce.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg al pianoforte, Eric Vignau alla voce
Espanol :
Concierto Le Pays Natal, recital de música romántica, piano y voz.
Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg al piano, Eric Vignau a la voz
L’événement Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat… Les Pechs du Vers a été mis à jour le 2025-11-25 par OT Labastide-Murat