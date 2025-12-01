Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat… Saint-Cernin Les Pechs du Vers

Concert de musique classique Schuman, Schubert, Brahms, Heimat…

Saint-Cernin 1220 route de Goussaroc Les Pechs du Vers Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : 2025-12-14

Début : 2025-12-14 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Concert Le Pays Natal, récital de musique romantique, en piano chant.

Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg au piano, Eric Vignau au chant

Saint-Cernin 1220 route de Goussaroc Les Pechs du Vers 46360 Lot Occitanie +33 6 80 07 13 74

English :

Concert Le Pays Natal, recital of romantic music, piano vocals.

Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg on piano, Eric Vignau on vocals

German :

Konzert Le Pays Natal, romantischer Musikabend, in Klavier Gesang.

Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg am Klavier, Eric Vignau am Gesang

Italiano :

Concerto Le Pays Natal, recital di musica romantica, pianoforte e voce.

Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg al pianoforte, Eric Vignau alla voce

Espanol :

Concierto Le Pays Natal, recital de música romántica, piano y voz.

Jessye Mebounou-Röstberg al piano, Eric Vignau a la voz

