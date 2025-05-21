Concert de musique de chambre – Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof – Forbach, 21 mai 2025 20:00, Forbach.

Moselle

Concert de musique de chambre Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof – 15 rue du parc Forbach Moselle

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-05-21 20:00:00

2025-05-21

CONCERT DE MUSIQUE DE CHAMBRE AU BURGHOF

Pièces de mémoire

Pour ce dernier concert de Musique de Chambre de la saison 2024/2025, Forbach Action Culturelle en collaboration avec la Ville de Forbach et la Deutsche-Radio-Philharmonie Saarbrücken-Kaiserslautern les musiciens interprèteront des quatuors à cordes de Dimitrij Chostakovitch, Fanny Hensel et Félix Mendelssohn Bartoldy

Rarement un frère et une sœur dotés d’un tel génie musical ont attiré une attention aussi disparate que Félix et Fanny Mendelssohn. Alors que Félix s’est imposé comme le plus grand génie musical allemand de l’époque romantique, Fanny a pour ainsi dire été privée de succès et de reconnaissance. A l’exception

de quelques mélodies, ses oeuvres sont restées inexploitées de son vivant. Le quatuor en bi bémol majeur est resté son seul quatuor à cordes, pourtant il illustre bien la raison pour laquelle Fanny peut être considérée à juste titre comme la plus importante compositrice du romantisme allemand.

Le quatuor à cordes de Chostakovitch dédié à la mémoire du compositeur du quatuor constitue également un véritable requiem. Chostakovitch y évoque ses propres expériences de persécution, d’oppression et de guerre. C’est probablement sous la pression du parti communiste stalinien qu’il fut publié.

Au programme

Dimitrij Schostakowisch quatuor à cordes N° 8 en do mineur op.110

Fanny Hensel quatuor à cordes en mi bémol majeur

F. Mendelssohn Bartholdy quatuor à cordes N° 6 en fa mineur op.80

Ces œuvres seront interprétées par

Theresa Jensen et Shoko Murakami , violons

Sophie Rasmussen, alto

Andrianana Schubert , violoncelle

Ces concerts de Musique de Chambre à Forbach, sont un exemple de réussite de la coopération culturelle transfrontalière. Grâce aux programmes proposés et à la qualité des interprètes, les interventions de ces musiciens sont très appréciées par un public nombreux et fidèle.

Billets 10 euros (tarif réduit 5 euros)

Réservations et prévente au Théâtre de Forbach (Centre Culturel)

Billetterie ouverte uniquement en après-midi tél 03 87 29 30 50Tout public

Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof – 15 rue du parc

Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 29 30 50

English :

CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT AT THE BURGHOF

« Pieces from memory:

For this final Chamber Music concert of the 2024/2025 season, Forbach Action Culturelle in collaboration with the Ville de Forbach and the Deutsche-Radio-Philharmonie Saarbrücken-Kaiserslautern will perform string quartets by Dmitrij Shostakovich, Fanny Hensel and Felix Mendelssohn Bartoldy

Rarely have a brother and sister of such musical genius attracted such disparate attention as Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn. While Felix established himself as the greatest German musical genius of the Romantic era, Fanny was virtually deprived of success and recognition. With the exception

with the exception of a few melodies, her works remained unexploited during her lifetime. The quartet in B flat major remains her only string quartet, yet it illustrates why Fanny can rightly be considered the most important composer of the German Romantic period.

Shostakovich’s string quartet, dedicated « to the memory of the composer of the quartet », is also a veritable requiem. In it, Shostakovich evokes his own experiences of persecution, oppression and war. It was probably published under pressure from the Stalinist Communist Party.

On the program:

Dimitrij Schostakowisch string quartet N° 8 in C minor op.110

Fanny Hensel string quartet in E-flat major

F. Mendelssohn Bartholdy string quartet N° 6 in F minor op.80

These works will be performed by

Theresa Jensen and Shoko Murakami , violins

Sophie Rasmussen, viola

Andrianana Schubert, cello

These Chamber Music concerts in Forbach are a successful example of cross-border cultural cooperation. Thanks to the programs offered and the quality of the performers, these concerts are greatly appreciated by a large and loyal audience.

Tickets: 10 euros (concessions: 5 euros)

Reservations and advance sales at Théâtre de Forbach (Centre Culturel)

Box office only open in the afternoon ? tel 03 87 29 30 50

German :

KAMMERMUSIKKONZERT IM BURGHOF

» Pièces de mémoire » (Stücke der Erinnerung):

Für dieses letzte Kammermusikkonzert der Saison 2024/2025, Forbach Action Culturelle in Zusammenarbeit mit der Stadt Forbach und der Deutschen-Radio-Philharmonie Saarbrücken-Kaiserslautern werden die Musiker Streichquartette von Dimitrij Schostakowitsch, Fanny Hensel und Felix Mendelssohn Bartoldy interpretieren

Selten haben ein Bruder und eine Schwester mit einem solchen musikalischen Genie eine so ungleiche Aufmerksamkeit auf sich gezogen wie Felix und Fanny Mendelssohn. Während Felix zum größten deutschen Musikgenie der Romantik aufstieg, blieben Fanny Erfolg und Anerkennung sozusagen verwehrt. Mit Ausnahme von

einiger Lieder blieben ihre Werke zu ihren Lebzeiten ungenutzt. Das Quartett in Es-Dur blieb ihr einziges Streichquartett, doch es ist ein gutes Beispiel dafür, warum Fanny zu Recht als die bedeutendste Komponistin der deutschen Romantik angesehen werden kann.

Schostakowitschs Streichquartett, das « dem Andenken des Komponisten des Quartetts » gewidmet ist, ist ebenfalls ein wahres Requiem. Schostakowitsch spricht darin über seine eigenen Erfahrungen mit Verfolgung, Unterdrückung und Krieg. Es wurde wahrscheinlich unter dem Druck der stalinistischen kommunistischen Partei veröffentlicht.

Auf dem Programm stehen

Dimitrij Schostakowisch Streichquartett Nr. 8 in c-Moll op.110

Fanny Hensel Streichquartett in Es-Dur

F. Mendelssohn Bartholdy Streichquartett Nr. 6 in f-Moll op.80

Diese Werke werden interpretiert von

Theresa Jensen und Shoko Murakami , Violinen

Sophie Rasmussen, Viola

Andrianana Schubert , Cello

Diese Kammermusikkonzerte in Forbach sind ein erfolgreiches Beispiel für die grenzüberschreitende kulturelle Zusammenarbeit. Dank der vorgeschlagenen Programme und der Qualität der Interpreten werden die Auftritte dieser Musiker von einem zahlreichen und treuen Publikum sehr geschätzt.

Eintrittskarten: 10 Euro (ermäßigter Tarif: 5 Euro)

Reservierungen und Vorverkauf im Theater von Forbach (Kulturzentrum)

Kartenverkauf nur am Nachmittag geöffnet ? Tel. 03 87 29 30 50

Italiano :

CONCERTO DI MUSICA DA CAMERA AL BURGHOF

« Pezzi dalla memoria »:

Per questo ultimo concerto di musica da camera della stagione 2024/2025, Forbach Action Culturelle in collaborazione con la Città di Forbach e la Deutsche-Radio-Philharmonie Saarbrücken-Kaiserslautern eseguirà quartetti per archi di Dmitrij Shostakovich, Fanny Hensel e Felix Mendelssohn Bartoldy

Raramente un fratello e una sorella di tale genio musicale hanno attirato un’attenzione così disparata come Felix e Fanny Mendelssohn. Mentre Felix si affermò come il più grande genio musicale tedesco dell’epoca romantica, Fanny fu praticamente privata del successo e del riconoscimento. Con l’eccezione

con l’eccezione di alcune melodie, le sue opere rimasero inutilizzate durante la sua vita. Il quartetto in si bemolle maggiore rimane il suo unico quartetto per archi, eppure illustra il motivo per cui Fanny può essere giustamente considerata la più importante compositrice del periodo romantico tedesco.

Anche il quartetto per archi di Shostakovich, dedicato « alla memoria del compositore del quartetto », è un vero e proprio requiem. In esso Shostakovich evoca le proprie esperienze di persecuzione, oppressione e guerra. Probabilmente fu pubblicato su pressione del Partito Comunista Stalinista.

In programma:

Dimitrij Schostakowisch Quartetto per archi n. 8 in do minore, op. 110

Fanny Hensel Quartetto per archi in Mi bemolle maggiore

F. Mendelssohn Bartholdy Quartetto per archi n. 6 in fa minore op.80

Queste opere saranno eseguite da

Theresa Jensen e Shoko Murakami , violini

Sophie Rasmussen, viola

Andrianana Schubert , violoncello

Questi concerti di musica da camera a Forbach sono un esempio riuscito di cooperazione culturale transfrontaliera. Grazie ai programmi proposti e alla qualità degli interpreti, questi concerti sono molto apprezzati da un pubblico numeroso e fedele.

Biglietti: 10 euro (ridotto: 5 euro)

Prenotazioni e prevendite presso il Théâtre de Forbach (Centre Culturel)

Biglietteria aperta solo nel pomeriggio? tel 03 87 29 30 50

Espanol :

CONCIERTO DE MÚSICA DE CÁMARA EN EL BURGHOF

« Piezas de la memoria »:

Para este último concierto de música de cámara de la temporada 2024/2025, Forbach Action Culturelle, en colaboración con el Ayuntamiento de Forbach y la Deutsche-Radio-Philharmonie Saarbrücken-Kaiserslautern, interpretará cuartetos de cuerda de Dmitrij Shostakovich, Fanny Hensel y Felix Mendelssohn Bartoldy

Pocas veces un hermano y una hermana de tanto genio musical han atraído una atención tan dispar como Felix y Fanny Mendelssohn. Mientras que Felix se consagró como el mayor genio musical alemán del Romanticismo, Fanny se vio prácticamente privada de éxito y reconocimiento. Con la excepción

excepción de algunas melodías, sus obras permanecieron sin explotar durante su vida. El Cuarteto en si bemol mayor sigue siendo su único cuarteto de cuerda, pero ilustra por qué Fanny puede considerarse con razón la compositora más importante del Romanticismo alemán.

El cuarteto de cuerda de Shostakovich, dedicado « a la memoria del compositor del cuarteto », es también un verdadero réquiem. En él, Shostakovich evoca sus propias experiencias de persecución, opresión y guerra. Probablemente fue publicado bajo la presión del Partido Comunista estalinista.

En el programa:

Dimitrij Schostakowisch Cuarteto de cuerda nº 8 en do menor, Op.110

Fanny Hensel cuarteto de cuerda en mi bemol mayor

F. Mendelssohn Bartholdy cuarteto de cuerda nº 6 en fa menor op.80

Estas obras serán interpretadas por

Theresa Jensen y Shoko Murakami , violines

Sophie Rasmussen , viola

Andrianana Schubert , violonchelo

Estos conciertos de música de cámara en Forbach son un exitoso ejemplo de cooperación cultural transfronteriza. Gracias a los programas ofrecidos y a la calidad de los intérpretes, estos conciertos son muy apreciados por un público numeroso y fiel.

Entradas: 10 euros (con descuento: 5 euros)

Reservas y venta anticipada en el Théâtre de Forbach (Centre Culturel)

Taquilla abierta sólo por la tarde ? tel 03 87 29 30 50

