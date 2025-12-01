Concert de noël avec Natacha Triadou VIELLE-AURE Vielle-Aure

Concert de noël avec Natacha Triadou

VIELLE-AURE Eglise Vielle-Aure Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-12-29 18:30:00

fin : 2025-12-29

2025-12-29

Concert de noël.

Natacha TRIADOU

Le talent exceptionnel de Natacha TRIADOU a été reconnu par les plus grands maîtres du violon. Après sa découverte de l’instrument à l’âge de 4 ans, ses premiers contacts avec le public deux ans plus tard, sa formation se poursuit au Conservatoire National de Toulouse où elle joue en soliste avec orchestre à 11 ans et obtient, à 12 ans, le 1er Prix de solfège. L’année suivante, la Médaille d’Or de violon lui est décernée et à 14ans, elle donne sa première prestation télévisée à

la Halle aux Grains de Toulouse.

Sa rencontre avec Lord Yehudi MENUHIN est déterminante impressionné par son jeu, il lui demande de venir étudier dans son école en Angleterre, près de Londres. Elle y enrichit son art grâce à ses conseils et à ceux d’autres grands maîtres de la scène musicale Christopher ROWLAND, Peter NORRIS, Mauricio FUKS… A l’issue de cette formation prestigieuse, elle étudie à la Musikhochschule de Lübeck en Allemagne et participe aux Master-classes de Zachar BRON dans le cadre du Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival.

Puis elle rencontre Alberto LYSY qui l’invite à l’international Menuhin Music Academy (IMMA) de Gstaad en Suisse, où elle reçoit son enseignement ainsi que celui de d’autres musiciens de renommée internationale…

Programme

J.S BACH Adagio et Fugue en sol m

N.MATTEIS Fantaisie

Chant de noël

P. de SARASATE Le Rêve

H. WIENIAWSKY Carnaval op 11

Chant de noël

A. VIVALDI L’Hiver 2d mvt

P.I. TCHAIKOVSKY Danse

Chant de noël

F. SCHUBERT Ave Maria

H.W. ERNST Variations op 18

Organisé par le Festival des Petites Eglises de montagne .

English :

Christmas concert.

Natacha TRIADOU

Natacha TRIADOU’s exceptional talent has been recognized by the greatest violin masters. After discovering the instrument at the age of 4, and her first contacts with the public two years later, her training continued at the Conservatoire National de Toulouse, where she performed as a soloist with orchestra at the age of 11, and was awarded 1st Prize for solfeggio at the age of 12. The following year, she was awarded the Gold Medal for violin, and at the age of 14, she gave her first televised performance at Toulouse’s

at Toulouse’s Halle aux Grains.

Her meeting with Lord Yehudi MENUHIN was decisive: impressed by her playing, he asked her to come and study at his school in England, near London. There, she enriched her art thanks to his advice and that of other great masters of the musical scene: Christopher ROWLAND, Peter NORRIS, Mauricio FUKS… Following this prestigious training, she studied at the Musikhochschule in Lübeck, Germany, and took part in Zachar BRON’s master-classes at the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival.

She then met Alberto LYSY, who invited her to the International Menuhin Music Academy (IMMA) in Gstaad, Switzerland, where she was taught by him and other internationally renowned musicians…

Program

J.S BACH: Adagio and Fugue in G m

N.MATTEIS: Fantasy

Christmas carol

P. de SARASATE: Le Rêve

H. WIENIAWSKY: Carnaval op 11

Christmas carol

A. VIVALDI: Winter 2d mvt

P.I. TCHAIKOVSKY: Dance

Christmas carol

F. SCHUBERT: Ave Maria

H.W. ERNST: Variations op 18

