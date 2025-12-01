Concert de Noël Beauchamps
Concert de Noël Beauchamps samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Concert de Noël
Rue d’Embreville Beauchamps Somme
Début : 2025-12-20 20:45:00
2025-12-20
Rue d’Embreville Beauchamps 80770 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 76 31 44 37 germain.boivin@outlook.fr
English :
Christmas Concert
German :
Weihnachtskonzert
Italiano :
Concerto di Natale
Espanol :
Concierto de Navidad
