Concert de Noël Bouzonville

Tarif : Gratuit
Gratuit
Samedi 2025-12-13 19:00:00
2025-12-13 21:00:00
2025-12-13
Concert de Noël avec la chorale Ste Croix et le groupe vocal Crescendo de Bouzonville et avec Denis Niedercorn et Samuel Robinet qui interpréteront des pièces d’orgue.Tout public
Bouzonville 57320 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 61 55 95 29
English :
Christmas concert with the Ste Croix choir and the Crescendo vocal group from Bouzonville, and with Denis Niedercorn and Samuel Robinet performing organ music.
