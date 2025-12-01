Concert de Noël Chorale Espérance Chemin d’Aisy Potigny

Concert de Noël Chorale Espérance

Chemin d’Aisy Chapelle Sainte-Barbe Potigny Calvados

Début : 2025-12-17 20:30:00

Concert de Noël à la Chapelle Sainte-Barbe de Potigny par la chorale Espérance

Libre participation

English : Concert de Noël Chorale Espérance

Christmas concert at the Chapelle Sainte-Barbe in Potigny by the Espérance choir

Free participation

