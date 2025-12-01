Concert de Noël Chorale Espérance Chemin d’Aisy Potigny
Concert de Noël Chorale Espérance Chemin d’Aisy Potigny mercredi 17 décembre 2025.
Concert de Noël Chorale Espérance
Chemin d’Aisy Chapelle Sainte-Barbe Potigny Calvados
Début : 2025-12-17 20:30:00
fin : 2025-12-17
2025-12-17
Concert de Noël à la Chapelle Sainte-Barbe de Potigny par la chorale Espérance
Libre participation
Chemin d’Aisy Chapelle Sainte-Barbe Potigny 14420 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 90 84 67
English : Concert de Noël Chorale Espérance
Christmas concert at the Chapelle Sainte-Barbe in Potigny by the Espérance choir
Free participation
