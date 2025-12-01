CONCERT DE NOËL CHRISTMAS SONGS Baziège

66 Grand Rue Baziège Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-19 20:30:00
fin : 2025-12-19 22:00:00

2025-12-19

Un moment hors du temps aux rythmes musicaux de Noël.
Le Choeur Toulouse-Garonne vous invite à un concert exceptionnel, avec Cyril Kluber à la Direction et au piano.

Participation libre.   .

66 Grand Rue Baziège 31450 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

A moment out of time to the musical rhythms of Christmas.

L’événement CONCERT DE NOËL CHRISTMAS SONGS Baziège a été mis à jour le 2025-12-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE