CONCERT DE NOËL CHRISTMAS SONGS Baziège

CONCERT DE NOËL CHRISTMAS SONGS

66 Grand Rue Baziège Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-19 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-19 22:00:00

2025-12-19

Un moment hors du temps aux rythmes musicaux de Noël.

Le Choeur Toulouse-Garonne vous invite à un concert exceptionnel, avec Cyril Kluber à la Direction et au piano.

Participation libre. .

66 Grand Rue Baziège 31450 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

A moment out of time to the musical rhythms of Christmas.

