CONCERT DE NOËL DE LA LYRE BITERROISE Béziers

CONCERT DE NOËL DE LA LYRE BITERROISE

29 Avenue Saint-Saëns Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-14

fin : 2025-12-14

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

Sous la direction de Victor Madrènes, retrouvez les musiciens de La Lyre Biterroise pour un concert de Noël exceptionnel!

29 Avenue Saint-Saëns Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 47 02 44 24

English :

Under the direction of Victor Madrènes, join the musicians of La Lyre Biterroise for an exceptional Christmas concert!

German :

Unter der Leitung von Victor Madrènes werden die Musiker von La Lyre Biterroise ein außergewöhnliches Weihnachtskonzert geben!

Italiano :

Diretti da Victor Madrènes, unitevi ai musicisti de La Lyre Biterroise per un eccezionale concerto di Natale!

Espanol :

Bajo la dirección de Victor Madrènes, únase a los músicos de La Lyre Biterroise en un excepcional concierto de Navidad

