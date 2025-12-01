CONCERT DE NOËL centre du village Dieulefit

CONCERT DE NOËL

centre du village Eglise St Pierre Dieulefit Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-29 17:00:00

fin : 2025-12-29 18:15:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-29

Un spectacle porté par 3 artistes unis et passionnés une chanteuse lyrique habitée du sens profond de ses interprétations, un pianiste virtuose abordant tous les genres musicaux avec aisance, une comédienne passionnée de contes et beaux textes

.

centre du village Eglise St Pierre Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 12 45 02 13 lespromeneursdesetoiles@gmail.com

English :

A show brought to life by 3 united and passionate artists: an opera singer inhabited by the profound meaning of her interpretations, a virtuoso pianist who tackles all musical genres with ease, and a comedienne passionate about storytelling and beautiful texts

German :

Eine Aufführung, die von drei vereinten und leidenschaftlichen Künstlern getragen wird: eine lyrische Sängerin, die von der tiefen Bedeutung ihrer Interpretationen beseelt ist, ein virtuoser Pianist, der alle musikalischen Genres mit Leichtigkeit behandelt, eine Schauspielerin, die sich für Märchen und schöne Texte begeistert

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo che prende vita da 3 artisti uniti e appassionati: una cantante lirica abitata dal significato profondo delle sue interpretazioni, un pianista virtuoso che affronta con disinvoltura tutti i generi musicali e una comica appassionata di narrazione e di bei testi

Espanol :

Un espectáculo al que dan vida 3 artistas unidos y apasionados: una cantante de ópera habitada por el sentido profundo de sus interpretaciones, un pianista virtuoso que aborda con soltura todos los géneros musicales y una cómica apasionada por la narración y los bellos textos

L’événement CONCERT DE NOËL Dieulefit a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux